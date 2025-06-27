Cars & Coffee: Hampton Classic Motorcars Celebrates Craft & Community in Westhampton Beach

Cars & Coffee in 2024 (Bill McCuddy)

Driven by a passion for luxury vehicles, Hampton Classic Motorcars owner Gerard Moringiello is revved up to lead the return of this year’s Cars & Coffee on the Great Lawn in Westhampton Beach on June 28.

From vintage Ferraris to one-of-a-kind prototypes, this curated showcase honors automotive excellence — while giving back to the community and preserving the elegance of the Hamptons.

We caught up with Moringiello — who has spent a half century working on Jaguars, Mercedes, Corvettes and more — about this year’s event, which he took over two years ago from the previous organizers.

Gerard Moringiello Talks Cars & Coffee

Why did you feel it was important to keep this event going?

To just give back to the community. I just like to have an event that people enjoy coming to.

What kind of vehicles can people expect to see on display this year?

I should have a Porsche congregation of vintage and classic Porsches. I should have a congregation of vintage and classic Chevrolet Corvettes. I should have a vintage collection of Ferraris should be there as well. I have a prototype Challenger Three that was built. I’ll have a mixed group of American and European classics and foreign cars as well. So there’ll be three or four different categories placed across the field, in their own groups.

How do you select the participants in the vehicles that’ll be showcased?

Most of them are people that are in the business. And if I see a tourist and car at a cruise night, we extend the invitation. It’s not open to everybody. I don’t want hot rods and loud noise making cars with people burning rubber or making a big scene, because I respect the town tremendously, and I’m gonna be upset by what I do by having the wrong car with the show.

What makes the Hamptons the perfect backdrop for a luxury car event like this?

I’m in the business about 46 years, and I’ve always vacationed in the Hamptons, and I’m always taken by driving through the times that everyone has a classic car, whether it be a Mercedes or whether it be a Ferrari, whether it be a Porsche or an old Jaguar, and it’s always taken me like this is the place that I want to be.

Are there any new, exciting additions or special guests planned for this year’s edition?

The only special guest is the gentleman who’s bringing that Challenger Tree. He owns an original title, No. 48 that he used to bring to the show when I did it with the theater. He has a very eclectic collection.

Cars & Coffee is scheduled for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on June 28 on The Great Lawn at 35 Main Street in Westhampton Beach. Tickets are $35 to display your car. For more information visit gautoeast.com