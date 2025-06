Cocktail Recipe: Sagg Road Vesper Almond in Bridgehampton

Sagg Road Vesper Almond

Sip on a delicious local cocktail made with Sagaponack potato vodka and Sagaponack gin courtesy of mixologist extraordinaire Geoffrey Mears at Almond in Bridgehampton.

2oz Sagaponack Potato Vodka

2 oz Sagaponack Gin

1/2 oz dry vermouth

1/2 oz pickled asparagus juice

Combine all ingredients in shaker over ice.

Shake until chilled and strain into martini glass.

Garnish with pickled asparagus spear.