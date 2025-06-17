Something to Wine About: Drinks on the Go!

Talkhouse Encore (Passion Spirits)

Finally, summer is here! Places to go, people to see, and whether you are attending one of Long Island’s many free outdoor concerts, heading off to a barbecue, or a picnic, or out on the water, you want your drink of choice to be as portable as you are.

Thankfully, Long Island offers a multitude of ready to go drinks to choose from. So, before you pick up another boring six pack or a case of juvenile flavored seltzer give some of these home grown options a try.

First up, for wine lovers, we have two distinct choices from Chronicle Wines. The first is BOE Social Club. BOE stands for Brooklyn Oenology. I must admit, I wasn’t fast to appreciate canned wine, but BOE has three, Social Club White, Social Club Red, and Social Club Pink. And believe me when I say the Social Club Red not only surpasses expectations for a canned wine, it’s as good as wine you’d pour from a bottle. Cost: $28 for a four pack.

Next from Chronicle is their Canette line of wine spritzers. Quick note, while BOE is wine, Canette is a spritzer. Though the Canette can is larger, the alcohol in the BOE Social Club is higher. With Canette, every time I try one of their flavors I have a new favorite. The spritzers are produced combining a lovely wine base with wonderfully fresh ingredients. My last mixed four pack included: Rose Wine Spritzer with Pomegranate and lime, White Wine Spritzer with apple and ginger, White Wine Spritzer with pear and spice, and Red Wine Spritzer with orange and cardamom. The flavors are all unique and refreshing. Cost: $24 for a four pack. Shop here: shop.chroniclewines.co/shop

Fan favorite Wolffer Estate Vineyards is offering two wonderful warm weather beverages. The first is a youthful crowd pleaser the Wolffer Peach Cider. At 6.9% alcohol it is slightly more than your average beer, but still far less than a glass of wine. And no one wants to overdo their alcohol intake while day drinking. Cost: $48 for a 12 pack.

In fact, for those who’d prefer to go alcohol free Wolffer created the beautiful Spring in a Bottle. It’s alcohol free white wine and, as far as taste, you will not miss the alcohol. Spring in the Bottle retails for $66 for a 12 pack. Shop Here: hstore.wolffer.com

And finally, if you’re craving a ready to go cocktail TalkHouse presents Encore. These are a variety of cocktail seltzers that come in cans and are just 5% alcohol. Being able to enjoy cocktails on the go without having to mix them up, and also being able to keep the alcohol content low, with the flavor high, is a win win.

Each flavor is absolutely delicious and includes: The Hampton Mule, Cranberry, Lime, and Iced Tea and Lemonade, a hard ice-tea alternative. These are all crafted with vodka. Grapefruit, and Blood Orange are created with tequila. TalkHouse retails at $19.99 for a four pack. Shop Here: drinks.talkencore.com