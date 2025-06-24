Hamptons Farmers Markets & Farm Stands in Summer 2025
With all of the farms in the Hamptons and North Fork, why not take the opportunity to bring home some fresh produce from a trip out to the East End farmers markets and farm stands? Here are just a few of those places where you can add fresh, locally grown produce to your pantry.
HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS
AMBER WAVES FARM MARKET
Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Why: Nonprofit with great produce, classes and the hottest merch in town.
Who: amberwavesfarm.org
EAST HAMPTON FARMERS MARKET
Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
When: Fridays through September 12, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Why: Get supplied for the weekend and walk the village
Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org
MONTAUK FARMERS MARKET
Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk
When: Thursdays through October 4, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Why: Largest farmers market on the East End in a fantastic location
Who: montaukchamber.com
SAG HARBOR FARMERS MARKET
Where: At Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Why: Spot celebs, fresh produce and amazing artisan eats
Who: sagharborfarmersmarket.com
SOUTHAMPTON FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET
Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton
When: Sundays through August 31, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Why: Great location and lots of local vendors
Who: southamptonchamber.com
SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
When: Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Why: Community hub with fun events, music and more
Who: ashawagh-hall.org
WESTHAMPTON BEACH FARMERS MARKET
Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Why: Kick off a day of shopping in the heart of the village
Who: westhamptonchamber.org
NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS
ANDREWS FAMILY FARM STAND
Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Calverton
When: Daily all summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Why: Seasonal offerings and more
Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com
BAYVIEW MARKET & FARMS
Where: 891 Main Road, Riverhead & 5629 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Why: 25 years of fresh local produce, artisanal products
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
HAVENS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
When: Saturdays through August 30, 9–12:30 p.m.
Why: Special events and farmers market fare
Who: shelterislandhistorical.org
SYLVESTER MANOR FARM STAND
Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (May hours)
Why: Lovely produce, bouquets, local vendors
Who: sylvestermanor.org
GREENPORT FARMERS MARKET
Where: Mitchell Park
When: Fridays 2–5:30 p.m.
Why: New earlier time at this waterfront favorite.
Who: instagram.com/greenportfarmers