Hamptons Farmers Markets & Farm Stands in Summer 2025

With all of the farms in the Hamptons and North Fork, why not take the opportunity to bring home some fresh produce from a trip out to the East End farmers markets and farm stands? Here are just a few of those places where you can add fresh, locally grown produce to your pantry.

HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS

AMBER WAVES FARM MARKET

Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Why: Nonprofit with great produce, classes and the hottest merch in town.

Who: amberwavesfarm.org

EAST HAMPTON FARMERS MARKET

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

When: Fridays through September 12, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Why: Get supplied for the weekend and walk the village

Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

MONTAUK FARMERS MARKET

Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk

When: Thursdays through October 4, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Why: Largest farmers market on the East End in a fantastic location

Who: montaukchamber.com

SAG HARBOR FARMERS MARKET

Where: At Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Why: Spot celebs, fresh produce and amazing artisan eats

Who: sagharborfarmersmarket.com

SOUTHAMPTON FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET

Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton

When: Sundays through August 31, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Why: Great location and lots of local vendors

Who: southamptonchamber.com

SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET

Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

When: Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Why: Community hub with fun events, music and more

Who: ashawagh-hall.org

WESTHAMPTON BEACH FARMERS MARKET

Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Why: Kick off a day of shopping in the heart of the village

Who: westhamptonchamber.org

NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM STAND

Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Calverton

When: Daily all summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Why: Seasonal offerings and more

Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com

BAYVIEW MARKET & FARMS

Where: 891 Main Road, Riverhead & 5629 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Why: 25 years of fresh local produce, artisanal products

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

HAVENS FARMERS MARKET

Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

When: Saturdays through August 30, 9–12:30 p.m.

Why: Special events and farmers market fare

Who: shelterislandhistorical.org

SYLVESTER MANOR FARM STAND

Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (May hours)

Why: Lovely produce, bouquets, local vendors

Who: sylvestermanor.org

GREENPORT FARMERS MARKET

Where: Mitchell Park

When: Fridays 2–5:30 p.m.

Why: New earlier time at this waterfront favorite.

Who: instagram.com/greenportfarmers