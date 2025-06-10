East End Pride 2025 Events in the Hamptons & North Fork

Peconic Community School with Pride Banner at the North Fork Pride Parade

The annual Hamptons Pride parade was a hit last weekend, but Pride month isn’t over on the East End. Here are four more Pride events celebrating our LGBTQ community in the Hamptons and North Fork this June 2025.

East End Pride 2025 Events

Hamptons Pride at LongHouse

Hamptons Pride at LongHouse returns to East Hampton on Saturday, June 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Held at LongHouse Reserve, this outdoor fundraiser features DJ Watts, a performance by the Lynn Blue Band, summer wine and beer, light bites, and a “Served with Pride” art auction. Proceeds support LGBTQ+ programs on the East End. hamptonspride.org

North Fork Pride Parade

North Fork Pride returns to Greenport on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 5 p.m. Hosted by the LGBT Network, the event features a colorful parade down Main Street and a lively festival in Mitchell Park. Lineup begins at 11 a.m. at Second and Broad streets. northforkpride.org

Hamptons Tea Dance

Callen-Lorde’s Hamptons Tea Dance returns to Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill on Saturday, July 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. This vibrant outdoor celebration features DJ Jon Ali, dancing under a giant disco ball, local food and wine, lawn games, and a family-friendly activity area. Proceeds support LGBTQ+ healthcare. hamptonsteadance.org

HMI School’s Out

The Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ youth organization, hosts its annual School’s Out benefit on Saturday, August 2 at 5 p.m. Held at a private home in the Hamptons, the evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner by top Hamptons chefs, music by DJ Lina Bradford, and a synchronized swimming performance. hmi.org