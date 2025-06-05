Hamptons Pride Parade Returns June 7, Fundraiser Set for June 21 at LongHouse

The 2024 Hamptons Pride Parade

The fourth annual Hamptons Pride Parade is scheduled to take place in East Hampton Village on Saturday, June 7, featuring actor John Cameron Mitchell as Grand Marshal.

The lineup begins at 11 a.m. on Main Street between the Presbyterian Church and Guild Hall. The parade will step off at noon, proceeding east on Main Street to Newtown Lane, Railroad Avenue, and Lumber Lane, and will conclude in Herrick Park. The post-parade celebration in the park will feature music from the Bridgehampton Marimba Band and DJ Watts.

Mitchell, known for originating the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will open the parade and perform songs from the musical at Herrick Park following the procession.

“I’m chuffed to be asked to be Grand Marshal of the Hamptons Pride,” Mitchell said. “And I’ll be doing a couple of lovely Hedwig songs at the park celebration afterward, as well as a show that evening at Guild Hall. Hamptons, here I come!”

Participation in the parade is free, and registration is open through Wednesday, June 4 at HamptonsPride.org. Organizers welcome marchers of all kinds, including individuals, families, co-workers, floats, bands, and decorated vehicles. In keeping with local guidelines, the event is advertised as balloon-free and family-friendly.

“Our parade is free, which is unusual,” said Hamptons Pride Director Tom House. “We require people to register at HamptonsPride.org, but there have been no fees these past four years, no bars to participation. We want as many people and as many parts of the local community as possible to participate.”

Hamptons Pride will also host its annual fundraiser on Saturday, June 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton. The outdoor event includes music from DJ Watts, a performance by Lynn Blue, and food and drinks.

A highlight of the fundraiser will be the debut of the “Served with Pride” art auction, featuring artist-designed wooden serving trays by Dan Rizzie, Stephanie Brody-Lederman, Dan Welden, Andrea Cote, and others. Additional auction items include a private cruise for six from SailHamptons, a Motocompacto electric bike, and a cocktail tour of LongHouse Reserve for 10 guests.

Tickets, sponsorship packages, and absentee bid previews are available at HamptonsPrideLH25.eventbrite.com. All proceeds support Hamptons Pride, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ communities and allies on the East End.

For more information, visit HamptonsPride.org.