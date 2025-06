East Hampton Village Emergency Medical Service Awards Top Medics

Clubhouse Manager Christopher Thomas, Bartender Joe Gonzalez Richard Lewin EH Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa Larsen Richard Lewin EHV 1st Assistant Chief Mary Ellen McGuire and Chief Mary Mott Richard Lewin Gerard Turza, Jeff Erickson Richard Lewin Hannah and Sandra Melendez Richard Lewin John Persan, Nina, Tom and Kathy Piacentine Richard Lewin Ken and Cheryl Cullum Richard Lewin

The East Hampton Village Emergency Medical Service held its Annual Awards Dinner at South Fork Country Club, where top performers were recognized for their dedication and service.

Hosted by Chief Mary Mott and 1st Assistant Chief Mary Ellen McGuire, the evening celebrated the commitment and hard work of EMS personnel.