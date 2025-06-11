Elections 2025: Voters to Cast Ballots in 7 Hamptons Villages

Voters in seven South Fork villages are gearing up to cast their ballots in elections to decide who will represent them on their local Hamptons boards of trustees this month.

The hottest ticket this election cycle is in the Village of Southampton, which faces the only contested mayoral race and a three-way contest for two trustee seats. Village trustees have rivals on ballots in the villages of North Haven, Westhampton Beach, and West Hampton Dunes. But Sag Harbor’s mayor is not facing a challenger, nor is that village’s trustees or incumbents in Quogue and Sagaponack that will likely sail to victory in their uncontested bids for re-election.

Below is a breakdown of the contests in all seven villages.

HAMPTONS VILLAGE ELECTIONS

SOUTHAMPTON

The Village of Southampton is the only one with contested races for mayor and for village trustee: Village Trustee Edward Simioni is challenging Mayor William Manger Jr. while trustees Roy Stevenson and Robin Brown face a challenger.

Manger is seeking a second mayoral term to continue efforts to clean up Lake Agawam’s algae blooms through both an algae harvester and the anticipated installation of a permeable reactive barrier. He added that he has been working with Suffolk County officials to install a sewer system that will help with water quality in the future.

“I’d still like to be the mayor as we implement these two very effective methods to clean up Lake Agawam,” Manger said. “The reason why we have this problem is because everything in the village of Southampton is on a septic system, which is really, really terrible.”

Simioni, who runs an international freight forwarding business, said he is running for mayor with the goal of enhancing village government transparency. Even if issues are discussed at board meetings, he feels that much of the public does not necessarily follow the meetings and the government needs to find alternative ways to reach out and communicate with the public.

“There’s a feeling in the village that [there is] not enough information about what is being done or proposed,” Simioni said, noting that he donates his village salary to charity. “Running my own business gives me natural experience in fiscal policy, personnel management and problem solving.”

Stevenson, who owns Stevenson’s Toys and Games, is running for his third term as a village trustee after being elected for the first time in 2021. His main concerns are continuing environmental strides in the village, including building a sewage plant.

“There aren’t too many areas within the Village of Southampton large enough and far enough away from people to locate that plant,” he said. “It’s 2025, and we’re still just putting waste into a hole in the ground, and we really need to fix that.”

Robin Brown, who has a background in humanitarian work including work, is also seeking her third term as trustee. In Southampton, she is focused largely on safety and environmental issues, particularly the poor condition of Old Town Pond.

“There’s biotechnology that can rectify that and help rebalance the ecosystem, so I’m pleased to be working with that,” Brown said. “[Residents are] looking for a good environment, a healthy environment as far as ecologically, socially, emotionally, and so I’m glad to be part of bringing that forward.”

Challenging the incumbent trustee is Robert Coburn, whose campaign is backed by three former Southampton Village mayors: Mark Epley, Bill Hattrick, and Michael Irving. He has involvement with the Board of Agricultural Review and Historic Preservation, environmental committees and other means.

According to a May 6 Instagram post announcing a fundraiser for his candidacy on the @independentthinkingparty account, Coburn represents a “growing group of supporters looking for independent views, imagination and greater transparency for our village.”

Southampton’s elections, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20 at the Southampton Cultural Center.

NORTH HAVEN

On June 17, voters will decide between three candidates when they elect two trustees to the North Haven Village Board.

Trustees Peter Boody and Terie Diat are both seeking re-election, while newcomer Max Rohn is seeking to oust an incumbent.

A veteran journalist and longtime resident, Boody has served on the board since 2022. Drawing on his experience in local government and his decades covering it as a reporter and editor for The Southampton Press, he hopes to continue shaping policies that preserve North Haven’s rural character while addressing rising concerns in the community, including regulating large-scale home construction and improving unreliable cell phone coverage. One of his central priorities, he added, is maintaining the integrity of North Haven’s natural landscape.

“It’s really quite a large amount of open space that we have here,” Boody said, “and we want to treasure it and take good care of it.”

Fellow incumbent Diat, a retired Colgate-Palmolive finance executive, pointed to her five years of experience as a trustee and stressed the need for greater political balance on the board. Running on the Community Vision Party Line, she noted that both of her challengers are affiliated with the North Haven Party, which already holds a board majority.

“I am, and always have been, an independent voice for North Haven,” Diat wrote via email. “I always vote with independence, thought, care and commitment. I love North Haven and I want to continue to serve our community.”

If re-elected, Diat plans to build on her work as head of the North Haven Water Quality Improvement Committee to continue protecting the village’s environmental health. During her tenure, she secured over $300,000 in water quality improvement grants, funding infrastructure projects such as the installation of a private sewage system at Village Hall. Diat also emphasized her goal of reducing overdevelopment, calling for updated zoning regulations to manage home sizes and preserve the character of North Haven’s residential neighborhoods.

Challenging the incumbent candidates is Rohn, CEO of Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

“The overarching issue is how we continue to preserve this beautiful place we love and call home while the world changes around us,” he said, noting poor cell phone reception as a pressing issue on his agenda. He favors a network of smaller towers mounted on utility poles that would be less intrusive to daily life for residents than large cell towers.

In addition to improving water quality and tick control measures, Rohn expressed his commitment to completing Lovelady Park, a project he’s been involved with since its early stages as a member of the original planning committee, with the mission of making open space more accessible to locals.

Ballots can be cast at the North Haven Village Hall between noon and 9 p.m. June 17.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

In Westhampton Beach’s trustee election, four candidates vie for two positions on June 20.

Trustee Rob Rubio is seeking re-election and facing challenges from challengers Christopher Rizzo, Kate Wolfersdorf, and Nancy St. John after Bryan Tymann opted not to pursue re-election.

“I’m just trying to finish up what we started,” said Rubio who manages and owns Rubio Premier Motors.

Rizzo has resided in Westhampton for eight years and works as a service manager at Otis Ford.

“I think it’s important that we continue with this forward momentum, but also preserve our identity,” said Rizzo. “While progress is good and some change is good and revitalization is good, they’re also good with rules,” he added.

The campaign from Wolfersdorf,a cartographer, and St. John, a personal trainer, marks the village’s first contested trustee election in over a decade. Neither of the political newcomers responded to requests for comment.

The election will be held 12-9 p.m. June at Westhampton Beach Village Hall.

WEST HAMPTON DUNES

In West Hampton Dunes, three hopefuls will compete for two trustee slots on June 20.

Luke McGinty, Ryan Osborne and incumbent trustee Gary Trimarchi all seek election after John Eff opted not to run again.

“West Hampton Dunes is a place that you can never take for granted,” said McGinty, an energy finance exec who plans to protect the barrier village from disaster with an “aggressive,” “active,” and “bipartisan” approach. “It’s something we always have to keep fighting for.”

Trimarchi, the village’s police commissioner and deputy mayor, has been a trustee for two decades and, during his tenure, has overseen infrastructure improvements, implemented cost-cutting measures and initiated collaboration with Suffolk County Water Authority to address The Dunes’ flooding problem.

“I don’t do this for money or anything like that,” he said. “I do this because I respect the village and I love it here – my family loves it here. Who doesn’t?”

Osborne, a financier at Mizuho Bank, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The election will take place on June 20 from noon to 9 p.m. at West Hampton Dunes Village Hall.

SAG HARBOR

Sag Harbor’s village election will take place on June 17 with all three incumbents — Mayor Thomas Gardella, and Trustees Aidan Corish and Robert Plumb — running unopposed for their seats on the Village Board.

Now seeking his fifth term, Corish was appointed early on as liaison to the sewage treatment plant. He has spent the last six years raising funds and drafting plans to connect 64 Sag Harbor homes with outdated septic systems to the village’s treatment facility. The long-awaited project is set to begin this fall, and Corish says he’s running for one final term to see it through.

“I think this is a project that will resonate across the East End,” Corish said. “Sewage is something that every village is looking at and I’m proud to say that we’re actually doing something about it.”

He also led the introduction of the village’s paid parking system, boosting the annual budget by $100,000. These funds have been invested into sidewalk repairs, part of Corish’s broader push to improve Sag Harbor’s walkability.

Also running unopposed is Trustee Plumb, seeking his fourth term. A former residential building contractor with more than 40 years of experience, Plumb has long been a vocal advocate for preserving Sag Harbor’s architectural character. This term, he is focused on historic preservation, parking issues, and adapting the village planning to accommodate affordable housing.

“I’m trying to control the growth, but not stifle it,” said Plumb. “We have to accommodate new buildings and architectural styles, but try to keep it harmonious.” With Sag Harbor’s diverse architecture shaped over generations, Plumb’s goal is to ensure future development adds to that legacy, which he believes depends on “thoughtful, forward-looking planning.”

Mayor Gardella, owner of T. Gardella Plumbing & Heating, is seeking a second term as Sag Harbor’s top elected official. Though he declined to comment on his campaign, he submitted an endorsement letter on his behalf from East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen, president of the East End Mayors Association (EEMA).

The letter credits Gardella with making environmental protection a cornerstone of his first term. During his time in office, he supported water quality initiatives including the installation of rain gardens designed to manage stormwater runoff and prevent pollutants from flowing into the harbor and local waterways.

Sag Harbor’s election is scheduled for June 17 at the Sag Harbor Fire House.

QUOGUE

In another uncontested race, incumbent trustees Edward “Ted” Necarsulmer and Randy Cardo are seeking reelection to the Quogue Village Board on June 20.

For Necarsulmer, who has been a trustee for over a decade, the focus remains on ensuring that residents can rely on dependable and steady leadership.

“There’s not a lot of change that needs to be had at the moment,” said Necarsulmer. “The goal is to keep the same feeling in the village, try to keep costs down, and try to make sure that the village institutions get all the support they need, whether it’s the police department, the library, or the fire department.”

He also serves as secretary of the Quogue Fire Department and as a member of both the cemetery board and wildlife refuge board. He credits his years of service in Quogue’s civic institutions with giving him the insight needed to understand the village’s priorities, and how to meet them without disrupting residents’ way of life.

Trustee Cardo has been a longstanding presence on the Quogue Village Board for nearly three decades. As co-owner of Cardo Site Development, a heavy construction and excavation firm he operates with his brother Carl, Cardo has played a lead role in a range of local infrastructure projects, including road restorations, maintenance of municipal buildings, and the addition of small parks across the village. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Voting will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Quogue Fire House.

SAGAPONACK

Voters in the Village of Sagaponack will also cast their ballots in an uncontested election on June 20.

Trustees William Barbour and Carrie Crowley are both seeking re-election to two-year terms on the village board. Neither candidate responded to requests for comment.

The election is scheduled for noon-9 p.m. June 20 at Sagaponack Village Hall.