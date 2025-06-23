FabFoodLI's Sheena Colon Will Dish on Dan's Red, White & Brews

Sheena Colon

What started as a camera roll full of crave-worthy meals turned into FabFoodLI, a vibrant food and lifestyle platform by Sheena Colon. Since 2020, she’s been spotlighting Long Island’s tastiest hidden gems with heart, style, and purpose — helping locals and visitors alike discover unforgettable eats from the Hamptons to beyond.

The FabFoodLI creator will be sharing her experiences at this year’s Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust on Saturday, July 5 at the Southampton Arts Center, where guests will enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Meet Sheena Colon of FabFoodLI

Briefly describe how your journey as a content creator began:

Honestly? It all started with a camera roll full of fabulous meals and a love for discovering hidden culinary gems on Long Island. I’ve always been the one who made my phone “eat first,” whether it was brunch at a café or dinner at a tucked-away mom-and-pop spot. My husband finally said, “If you’re going to keep taking pictures of everything, you might as well share it.” And just like that, FabFoodLI was born in 2020. I didn’t set out to become a content creator — I just had a passion for food. I had no idea what the foodie community or influencer space even was at the time.

But I leaned in with creativity, style, and purpose. Since then, FabFoodLI has become a go-to guide for those craving not just good food, but fabulous experiences. For me, the greatest joy has been the connections—whether it’s a restaurant owner, a fellow creator, or someone who found their new favorite date night spot through my page. Running FabFoodLI has opened so many doors I never could’ve imagined, and my heart is to make sure everyone I connect with feels Favored and Blessed—and enjoys the beauty of food the way I do.

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

I focus on sharing the most fabulous food spots on Long Island — everything from upscale dining and travel bites to local gems that people might not know about yet. I’m inspired by my genuine love for food and the joy of helping local businesses shine. There’s nothing better than knowing someone found their next favorite spot through my page — that’s what keeps me going!

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your page?

I want everyone who visits my page to know they’re getting a genuine review or a mouthwatering response to the business I’m highlighting. I want them to feel so inspired that they run—not walk—to these amazing local spots and feel excited to support them.

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

I love visiting restaurants, scenic drives, wineries and local places with special charm.

@FabFoodLI on social media