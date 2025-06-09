Full Belly BBQ Chef Marco Barrila Talks Red, White & Brews

Full Belly BBQ is bringing their delicious eats to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4th weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke to Full Belly BBQ chef and owner Marco Barrila about his culinary inspiration, favorite dish to make and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

A Chat with Marco Barrila of Full Belly BBQ

How did you get into this line of work?

Growing up in Sicily with heritage of family in the food business from by with butchers, bakers, fishermen and grandmothers’ trattoria our house always felt like a restaurant with 20 people around the table. Seeing all my family cooking, I learned the passion of food. Entertaining with everyone, I like to see people smiling and happy when they have good meal. Food is love. I

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From the nature, the land and the sea. I am inspired by Long Island resources and organic products. Also, keeping up with modern cooking, but incorporating this into my traditional cooking.

What new food trends are you seeing?

It is continuing sustainable cooking and eating with farm to table and honest food on the plate.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From the nature, the land and the sea. I am inspired by Long Island resources and organic products. Also, keeping up with modern cooking, but incorporating this into my traditional cooking.

What is your comfort food and why?

Pasta. Growing up as Sicilian we cannot live without a plate of pasta every day.

What is your favorite dish to make?

For barbecue, it is my marinated Borolo wine ribs with black cherry barbecue sauce.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Barbecue ribs.