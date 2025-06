Golf Outing Benefits Children's Museum

MEE Development Coordinator Chelsea Kraveski, CMEE Co-President Liz BArd, CMEE Co-President Lara Sweeney Rick Seigleman Daniel Thorp Rick Seigleman William Schumann, John Piccinni Rick Seigleman Mark and Hal Fox Rick Seigleman Ben Dollinger, Jeremy Dunham, Dan Forkin Rick Seigleman Jack Creedon, Bret Holmgren Rick Seigleman

The Bridge hosted a golf outing to benefit the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE), drawing supporters for a day of sport and philanthropy.

Guests enjoyed a brunch and silent auction.

Proceeds from the outing went directly toward helping CMEE continue its mission of engaging, educating and enriching the lives of local children and families.