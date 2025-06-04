Event & Party Photos

Hilton Garden Inn Grand Re-Opening

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/04/2025

Bryan Williams Sr Dir Hospitality, Aghfar Arun Exec Dir Hospitality Bradford AllenAlicia Doherty

Deb, Barbara and Sal Front of House TeamAlicia Doherty

Debbie Tassone and Pauline Pawlak Discover LIAlicia Doherty

Francis Martin District Coordinator Rep. Nick Lalota NY, Aghfar Arun Exec Dir Hospitality Braford AllenAlicia Doherty

Joseph Vullo, Steven Shauger Riverhead Chamber of CommerceAlicia Doherty

Justin Edwards Asst General Manager Residence Inn, James Seitz Regional Vice PresidentAlicia Doherty

Pam Suhr, Liz O'Shaughnessy, Kelly PenningtonAlicia Doherty

Sammie Orih, Timothy Hubbard Riverhead Town Supervisor, Liz O'Saughnessy, Kelly Pennington, Bob Kern, Joann Wasli, Joseph VulloAlicia Doherty

Tom Nolan New Castle Hotels COO, Sammie Orih Dan_s Papers, Bryan Woodhouse SVP New Castle Hotels, Pam Suhr VP Sales and Marketing New Castle HotelsAlicia Doherty

Vanessa Ranezer Sr Group Sales Mgr Hilton Garden HotelAlicia Doherty

The Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead held its grand re-opening, marking the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation that transformed the hotel’s guest rooms, public spaces and meeting areas.

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and business leaders, followed by guided tours showcasing the hotel’s modernized amenities.

