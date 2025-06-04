Hilton Garden Inn Grand Re-Opening

The Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead held its grand re-opening, marking the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation that transformed the hotel’s guest rooms, public spaces and meeting areas.

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and business leaders, followed by guided tours showcasing the hotel’s modernized amenities.