Hilton Garden Inn Grand Re-Opening
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
06/04/2025
Bryan Williams Sr Dir Hospitality, Aghfar Arun Exec Dir Hospitality Bradford AllenAlicia Doherty
Deb, Barbara and Sal Front of House TeamAlicia Doherty
Debbie Tassone and Pauline Pawlak Discover LIAlicia Doherty
Francis Martin District Coordinator Rep. Nick Lalota NY, Aghfar Arun Exec Dir Hospitality Braford AllenAlicia Doherty
Joseph Vullo, Steven Shauger Riverhead Chamber of CommerceAlicia Doherty
Justin Edwards Asst General Manager Residence Inn, James Seitz Regional Vice PresidentAlicia Doherty
Pam Suhr, Liz O'Shaughnessy, Kelly PenningtonAlicia Doherty
Sammie Orih, Timothy Hubbard Riverhead Town Supervisor, Liz O'Saughnessy, Kelly Pennington, Bob Kern, Joann Wasli, Joseph VulloAlicia Doherty
Tom Nolan New Castle Hotels COO, Sammie Orih Dan_s Papers, Bryan Woodhouse SVP New Castle Hotels, Pam Suhr VP Sales and Marketing New Castle HotelsAlicia Doherty
Vanessa Ranezer Sr Group Sales Mgr Hilton Garden HotelAlicia Doherty
The Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead held its grand re-opening, marking the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation that transformed the hotel’s guest rooms, public spaces and meeting areas.
The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and business leaders, followed by guided tours showcasing the hotel’s modernized amenities.