Jamesport Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide, Cops Say

Riverhead Town Police photo

A man fatally shot his 63-year-old wife and shot himself to death in their Jamesport home on the evening of June 11, Suffolk County police said.

Riverhead Town Police officers responded to a home on Lagoon Court to conduct a welfare check and upon arrival found the two dead of gunshot wounds at 8:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities identified the husband as 62-year-old Edward Crohan and the victim as Stephanie Crohan.

Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 631-852-6392.