League of Women Voters Holds Annual Meeting
1 minute 06/11/2025
The League of Women Voters hosted their annual meeting at the East Hampton Library, featuring an informative webinar focused on building strong partnerships between public libraries and local League chapters to support election administration and civic engagement.
Attendees explored strategies for collaboration, shared resources for promoting voter education.
The session provided practical tools for hosting candidate forums, organizing voter registration events, offering issue guides and developing civic education initiatives.