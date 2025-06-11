Event & Party Photos

League of Women Voters Holds Annual Meeting

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/11/2025

Anne MarshallRichard Lewin

Emily Mastaler, Chief Administrative Officer of Stony Brook Southampton HospitalRichard Lewin

Mary Pellicane, Terry WildrickRichard Lewin

Richard and Teri DavginRichard Lewin

Sharon Lewis, Mary O'Brien, Kathleen MulcahyRichard Lewin

Susan Wilson, Afton DiSunnoRichard Lewin

Ursula Lynch, Mary Pellicane, Sarah HussainRichard Lewin

Valerie KingRichard Lewin

The League of Women Voters hosted their annual meeting at the East Hampton Library, featuring an informative webinar focused on building strong partnerships between public libraries and local League chapters to support election administration and civic engagement.

Attendees explored strategies for collaboration, shared resources for promoting voter education.

The session provided practical tools for hosting candidate forums, organizing voter registration events, offering issue guides and developing civic education initiatives.

