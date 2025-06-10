Event & Party Photos

Metro Parrot Head Club Toasts Jimmy Buffett Day

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/10/2025

Al Straaik, Bosco Thurer, Mariann StraaikJulie Froehlich

Andrea and Kevin BeatyJulie Froehlich

Caitlin Vosswinkle-Margaritaville University Rep.Julie Froehlich

Chris and Susan Scalise (MPH-Treasurer)Julie Froehlich

Gary AldrichJulie Froehlich

Gregoros and Anna CedoneJulie Froehlich

Holly Aber, Jennifer Jensen, Jessica JensenJulie Froehlich

Ivy WinickJulie Froehlich

Joann and John BrownJulie Froehlich

John Brown, Bob CorbergJulie Froehlich

Kathy Helstowski, Jodi Pekar, Linda AldrichJulie Froehlich

Kristen McCauley, Casey Connelly, Danny Langone, Jessica JensenJulie Froehlich

Metro ParrotHead ClubJulie Froehlich

MPH Board off DirectorsJulie Froehlich

Nancy and Rob ForbergJulie Froehlich

Nancy Penncavage, Bosco ThurerJulie Froehlich

Rick Sendecor, Steve RussJulie Froehlich

Ryan Brown, Vincent Rocco, Hilory Corwin, Danny PfautzJulie Froehlich

Sue Higgins, Cathy Santacroce-WorwetzJulie Froehlich

Tom and Julie Chivis, Lisa Berratti and MPH President Nancy ForbergJulie Froehlich

Tom Staubitser, Larry the LizardJulie Froehlich

The Metro Parrot Head Club hosted a meet and greet at the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Bench in North Haven Village Hall Pirate Park in Sag Harbor, bringing together fans to celebrate Buffett’s legacy and supporting ARF Animal Rescue of the Hamptons.

The festivities continued with a lawn party at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, where the Bobby Bahama Band provided music.

Guests arrived decked out in tropical outfits and enjoyed raffle baskets while contributing donations in support of ARF.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events