Metro Parrot Head Club Toasts Jimmy Buffett Day

Al Straaik, Bosco Thurer, Mariann Straaik Julie Froehlich Andrea and Kevin Beaty Julie Froehlich Caitlin Vosswinkle-Margaritaville University Rep. Julie Froehlich Chris and Susan Scalise (MPH-Treasurer) Julie Froehlich Gary Aldrich Julie Froehlich Gregoros and Anna Cedone Julie Froehlich Holly Aber, Jennifer Jensen, Jessica Jensen Julie Froehlich Ivy Winick Julie Froehlich Joann and John Brown Julie Froehlich John Brown, Bob Corberg Julie Froehlich Kathy Helstowski, Jodi Pekar, Linda Aldrich Julie Froehlich Kristen McCauley, Casey Connelly, Danny Langone, Jessica Jensen Julie Froehlich Metro ParrotHead Club Julie Froehlich MPH Board off Directors Julie Froehlich Nancy and Rob Forberg Julie Froehlich Nancy Penncavage, Bosco Thurer Julie Froehlich Rick Sendecor, Steve Russ Julie Froehlich Ryan Brown, Vincent Rocco, Hilory Corwin, Danny Pfautz Julie Froehlich Sue Higgins, Cathy Santacroce-Worwetz Julie Froehlich Tom and Julie Chivis, Lisa Berratti and MPH President Nancy Forberg Julie Froehlich Tom Staubitser, Larry the Lizard Julie Froehlich

The Metro Parrot Head Club hosted a meet and greet at the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Bench in North Haven Village Hall Pirate Park in Sag Harbor, bringing together fans to celebrate Buffett’s legacy and supporting ARF Animal Rescue of the Hamptons.

The festivities continued with a lawn party at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, where the Bobby Bahama Band provided music.

Guests arrived decked out in tropical outfits and enjoyed raffle baskets while contributing donations in support of ARF.