Metro Parrot Head Club Toasts Jimmy Buffett Day

Al Straaik, Bosco Thurer, Mariann StraaikJulie Froehlich
Andrea and Kevin BeatyJulie Froehlich
Caitlin Vosswinkle-Margaritaville University Rep.Julie Froehlich
Chris and Susan Scalise (MPH-Treasurer)Julie Froehlich
Gary AldrichJulie Froehlich
Gregoros and Anna CedoneJulie Froehlich
Holly Aber, Jennifer Jensen, Jessica JensenJulie Froehlich
Ivy WinickJulie Froehlich
Joann and John BrownJulie Froehlich
John Brown, Bob CorbergJulie Froehlich
Kathy Helstowski, Jodi Pekar, Linda AldrichJulie Froehlich
Kristen McCauley, Casey Connelly, Danny Langone, Jessica JensenJulie Froehlich
Metro ParrotHead ClubJulie Froehlich
MPH Board off DirectorsJulie Froehlich
Nancy and Rob ForbergJulie Froehlich
Nancy Penncavage, Bosco ThurerJulie Froehlich
Rick Sendecor, Steve RussJulie Froehlich
Ryan Brown, Vincent Rocco, Hilory Corwin, Danny PfautzJulie Froehlich
Sue Higgins, Cathy Santacroce-WorwetzJulie Froehlich
Tom and Julie Chivis, Lisa Berratti and MPH President Nancy ForbergJulie Froehlich
Tom Staubitser, Larry the LizardJulie Froehlich
The Metro Parrot Head Club hosted a meet and greet at the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Bench in North Haven Village Hall Pirate Park in Sag Harbor, bringing together fans to celebrate Buffett’s legacy and supporting ARF Animal Rescue of the Hamptons.
The festivities continued with a lawn party at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, where the Bobby Bahama Band provided music.
Guests arrived decked out in tropical outfits and enjoyed raffle baskets while contributing donations in support of ARF.