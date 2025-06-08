Namiro Sushi Hosts Grand Opening

Alexis Spangler, Robin Brown, Gary Spangler, Bill Manger Jr., Jon Lewis, Kenneth Lockard, Len Zinnanti Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Ben and Orson Cumming Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Cindy Farkas Glanzrock, Terry Sarro Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Gabby Durango, Lily, Grayson and Sebastian Amraly, Sandra Sadowski Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Jessica Mackin, Eugenia Valliades Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Joseph Riccardi, Colby Gill, Pat Terry Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Karen and Ken Lockard Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Kendall Perks, Sarah Davis, Kristin King, Michael Adamczyk Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Len Zinnanti, Wilson and Susan Green Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Lena Mineo, Nick Knoebel, Sebastian Pichardo Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Lorraine Russo, Jill Pytosh, Joe Gargiullo, Dylan Doherty, Liz Millstein Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Michael Adamczyk, Jack O'Brien Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Mila Spangler, Jen Leiweke, Alexis and Rachael Spangler Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Paul Fusco, James O'Neill, Lorraine Russo, Jill Pytosh, Matt Michaels, Jenn Wishner, Victoria Hilton Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Peggy Siegel, Nancy Kane Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Richard Fowler, Chris Epley, Colby Gill Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Rona Siegel, Mary Wansley Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Victoria Schneps, Sammie Orih, Robin Brown Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Wayne Bruyn, Police Officer Keghian Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The East End welcomed a new addition to its culinary scene with the grand opening of Namiro Sushi in Southampton.

Located at 76C Jobs Lane, Namiro offers a blend of sushi and Asian-inspired cuisine owned by music executives Alexis and Gary Spangler and Jon Lewis and owned and constructed by KRL Construction’s Kenneth Lockard with Chef Raul Curuz leading the kitchen.

This new restaurant is open year-round, seven days a week.