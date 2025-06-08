Event & Party Photos

Namiro Sushi Hosts Grand Opening

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/08/2025

Alexis Spangler, Robin Brown, Gary Spangler, Bill Manger Jr., Jon Lewis, Kenneth Lockard, Len ZinnantiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Ben and Orson CummingRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Cindy Farkas Glanzrock, Terry SarroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Gabby Durango, Lily, Grayson and Sebastian Amraly, Sandra SadowskiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jessica Mackin, Eugenia ValliadesRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Joseph Riccardi, Colby Gill, Pat TerryRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Karen and Ken LockardRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Kendall Perks, Sarah Davis, Kristin King, Michael AdamczykRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Len Zinnanti, Wilson and Susan GreenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lena Mineo, Nick Knoebel, Sebastian PichardoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lorraine Russo, Jill Pytosh, Joe Gargiullo, Dylan Doherty, Liz MillsteinRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Michael Adamczyk, Jack O'BrienRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mila Spangler, Jen Leiweke, Alexis and Rachael SpanglerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Paul Fusco, James O'Neill, Lorraine Russo, Jill Pytosh, Matt Michaels, Jenn Wishner, Victoria HiltonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Peggy Siegel, Nancy KaneRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Richard Fowler, Chris Epley, Colby GillRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Rona Siegel, Mary WansleyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Victoria Schneps, Sammie Orih, Robin BrownRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Wayne Bruyn, Police Officer KeghianRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The East End welcomed a new addition to its culinary scene with the grand opening of Namiro Sushi in Southampton.

Located at 76C Jobs Lane, Namiro offers a blend of sushi and Asian-inspired cuisine owned by music executives Alexis and Gary Spangler and Jon Lewis and owned and constructed by KRL Construction’s Kenneth Lockard with Chef Raul Curuz leading the kitchen.

This new restaurant is open year-round, seven days a week.

