New Hamptons & North Fork Restaurants for Summer 2025

Ocean Club at Montauk Yacht Club is among the new restaurants taking the East End by storm in summer 2025

With beach season back, the annual East End restaurant shuffle has started to settle. Kick off the season by indulging in an old favorite, now in a new space; or by grabbing a reservation for an area newcomer. Below, we’ve rounded up the best of what’s new in Hamptons and North Fork dining this summer 2025 season.

NEW HAMPTONS & NORTH FORK RESTAURANTS

SAGAPONACK GENERAL STORE

The Sagaponack General Store is back. The store, which has existed since 1878 but was closed during the pandemic, will serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads and soups, as well as a variety of dishes to eat at home, and a selection of gourmet goods and flowers. Kids and kids-at-heart will delight in the penny candy section, which is housed in retrofitted antique post office boxes. “My dream was always for it to echo with its1878 roots while marching into the future as a bustling, thriving place for people to gather, wake to delicious roasted coffee, enjoy a warm breakfast biscuit, pack a picnic for the beach, and simply smile,” says new owner Mindy Gray. The store will be open year-round, and its reopening also marks the return of the Sagaponack Post Office to its original home at the store. sagaponackgeneralstore.com, 542 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

FĒNIKS

This summer, Doug Gulija of The Plaza Cafe is going back to his roots with the opening of FĒNIKS, Southampton’s newest fine dining restaurant. The name is a nod to Gulija’s Croatian heritage, translating to “phoenix” and symbolizing a “rebirth” in multiple senses of the word — the rebirth of Gulija’s career as a chef; the rebirth of the building, which formerly housed Le Chef; and the rebirth of Gulija’s cousin’s Skip Norsic’s career, who is Gulija’s partner. The restaurant will open in early June with three different dining options — a six-seat chef’s counter in front of the open kitchen; a dining room; and a speakeasy upstairs with a lounge menu that’s also available for private events. The Plaza Cafe will close when FĒNIKS opens, meaning that fans of Gulija’s food can be assured that he will always be in the kitchen to prepare his iconic dishes. 75 Jobs Lane, Southampton

SWIFTY’S AT THE HEDGES

The Colony Hotel is summering in the Hamptons, and with it, its signature restaurant: Swifty’s. Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall — stewards of The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach — are the new owners of The Hedges Inn in East Hampton, and they’re bringing their signature elevated hospitality to the East End. “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall to bring Swifty’s to the Village of East Hampton,” said Robert Caravaggi, founder of the original Swifty’s in New York City. “The Hedges Inn… is the perfect backdrop for continuing the Swifty’s tradition of warm hospitality, impeccable food, and a lively, welcoming spirit.” The restaurant will source from East End purveyors such as Montauk Shellfish, Braun Seafood, Balsam Farms and Catapano Dairy Farm; and feature local wine, beverages and zero-proof cocktails. Under the guidance of Chef Tom Whitaker, the menu is inspired by classic American and Continental traditions. Swifty’s will be open seven days a week for indoor and outdoor breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch. Just like in Palm Beach, competitive East Enders can also look forward to a weekly Sunday trivia night.

OCEAN CLUB

Montauk Yacht Club’s new restaurant officially reopens for the 2025 summer season after a multi-million-dollar renovation and soft opening last year. Acclaimed Chef Jarad McCarroll offers a chef’s table adjacent to the kitchen, where guests can enjoy a custom, off-menu meal prepared by Jarad himself. 32 Star Island Road, Montauk, montaukyachtclub.com

LYNN’S HULA HUT

Live music and tiki vibes are alive and well in Montauk! Lynn’s Hula Hut will debut in a new location at Cove Marina in Montauk for summer 2025. Enjoy Lynn’s handcrafted signature cocktails, each made with local ingredients as well as tropical fruits and spices; and a full kitchen menu. Then, dance the night away. lynnshulahut.net 364 West Lake Drive, Montauk

PIZZA PIZZA

Pizza by the slice is back in Sag Harbor! Pizza Pizza is now open inside of Cluckman’s, a Sag Harbor favorite for smashburgers, chicken and ice cream. Pizzas include pepperoni, jalapenos and Mike’s Hot Honey; sausage, roasted garlic, sauteed spinach and carmelized onions; salad pizza; classic Hawaiian with pancetta bacon and Buffalo pizza. 22 Long Island Avenue

GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT

Gurney’s Montauk Resort closed for renovations this winter, and the historic oceanfront hotel will soon debut Gigi’s Montauk, a New-American restaurant inspired by the coast and fresh local ingredients. gigismontauk.com 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

BAGATELLE

Head to The End for a South of France feel. Gosman’s, which sold to Stephen Deckoff and his son Stephen E. Deckoff, back in October, is partnering with Bagatelle Group to manage all dining experiences at the property. Bagatelle is a French group of restaurants and beach clubs that exudes a feeling of joie de vivre. Chef Rocco Seminare will craft menus from locally sourced seafood from Gosman’s fish market. bagatelle.com 500 West Lake Drive, Montauk

GOLDBERG’S BAGELS

Goldberg’s Bagels, the iconic Hamptons carb empire, has expanded into Water Mill. Now, drivers who are sitting in traffic at the infamous light by Water Mill Square can instead hang a left into the shops and enjoy a fresh hot bagel or flat. Trust us, your day will immediately be made better. theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com 760 Montauk Hwy (building #3), Water Mill

HAMPTON COFFEE COMPANY

Hampton Coffee Company just made mornings at the beach much better. The new location on Shinnecock Road in Hampton Bays — in the former location of The Hamlet and Pete’s Green Door — is just a quick pit stop on the way to Ponquogue Beach and Dune Road. A casual cafe and espresso bar with locations across the East End, Hampton Coffee Company will serve breakfast and lunch all day, as well as have bakery items and a juice bar. If weather permits, patrons can enjoy their meal on the outdoor patio. hamptoncoffeecompany.com 31 Shinnecock Road, Hampton Bays

HAMPTON GYRO & GRILL

This fast-casual new Greek-American restaurant opened not long ago at Riverhead shopping center. Whether you’re craving souvlaki, gyro, or even a burger or a hot dog, this place can satisfy your whole friend group. This is their second location, following the opening of their shop in Hampton Bays in 2018. 071B Old Country Road, Riverhead, 631-377-4976, hamptongyro.com

DEROS

New from the former owners of Paul’s Restaurant in Southampton, Dero’s in Hampton Bays offers Italian and American cuisine including pasta, pizza, sandwiches and burgers. The restaurant is open seven days a week. 149 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

LIMONCELLO RISTORANTE

Limoncello Ristorante is now open in Southampton in the space formerly occupied by Paul’s. A casual, family-style Italian American restaurant from the owners of Pizza Village in Montauk, Limoncello Ristorante will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as pizza. The restaurant will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery. 21 Hill Street, Southampton

THE SHUCK TRUCK

New from The Clam Bar for summer 2025 is the Shuck Truck, a retro 66’ Citroen H Van available for catering and private events. The Shuck Truck will have customizable packages, with core elements including favorites from the Napeague stand as well as live-shucked clams and oysters, shrimp cocktail and accompanying wines, spritzes and cocktails. clambarcatering.com

RED HORSE MARKET

Red Horse Market brings its signature gourmet offerings — including fresh produce, prepared foods, a butcher and seafood counter, deli and coffee bar — to Southampton. Red Horse Market owners Martha and Fran Pineda purchased the former Schmidt’s Market space back in November. redhorsemarket.com, 120 North Sea Road, Southampton

CRAZY PIZZA

With locations all over the world, Crazy Pizza opened in Soho this past fall to great fanfare. Now, the Italian restaurant is bringing its signature spinning pizza show and theatrics to East Hampton. The DJ sets will hype you up as you indulge in the crazy thin crust pies. crazypizza.com 47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton