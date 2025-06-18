Soul to Table: Newlight Breadworks Baker Makes West Coast-Style Sourdough

Stephen is also a frequent participant in the Dan’s Taste series and next will be sampling his breads at Red, White & Brews on July 5th.

In 2020, as the world shifted into uncertainty, Stephen Robinson found himself making a different kind of pivot than most techies. While adapting to remote work at Cheddar, he tapped into his passion for the ancient art of sourdough bread making.

What started as a pandemic hobby in the Hamptons has evolved into Newlight Breadworks, a company focused on creating the most amazing bread products. For Stephen, this journey is about honoring the craft of bread making and understanding its profound role in the culinary world.

Stephen’s love affair with sourdough began with an appreciation for West Coast bread culture, particularly the legendary sourdough traditions of San Francisco.

“East Coast sourdough culture wasn’t well-established until recently,” Stephen explains. “West Coast, particularly San Francisco, has been the traditional origin of American sourdough.”

His mission became clear: bring that distinctive West Coast style to New York. The inspiration wasn’t just about replicating a product, it was about understanding bread as what Stephen calls “a blank slate for chefs to create memorable experiences.”

This philosophy drives everything Newlight Breadworks does, from their popular oversized soft pretzels to their sourdough that has earned accounts with notable establishments like Two Hands and Little Ruby’s Cafe.

What many don’t realize about bread making is its demanding scientific precision. Stephen describes the daily dance with variables that most people never consider: “Weather conditions, particularly humidity and temperature, significantly impact bread-making, requiring daily adjustments in approach and ingredient usage.” On sweltering summer days when the bakery temperature exceeds 100 degrees, timing becomes everything, demanding careful adjustments to yeast and sourdough starter ratios.

This scientific complexity is part of what draws Stephen to the craft. While he may not be hands-deep in flour daily — his role focuses on managing and growing the company — his respect for the intricacy of bread making is evident.

“It requires a certain level of skill and understanding of the science involved,” he notes, acknowledging the intimidating reputation that often surrounds bread making.

The journey began humbly at Babinski Farm Stand in Water Mill, where Stephen started selling his sourdough bread. He named his company Newlight Breadworks in honor of his first client and Babinski Farm Stand owner, Mike Babinski — a gesture that speaks to Stephen’s appreciation for relationships that built his business.

Growth came rapidly but thoughtfully. A large order from Topping Rose House restaurant in Bridgehampton pushed Stephen to seek commercial space, eventually leading to a bakery in the Bronx and later a move to North Bergen, NJ. Throughout this expansion, he maintained his focus on what matters most: quality, consistency, and scalability to meet demand.

For Stephen, bread represents something deeper than a food product. It’s a fundamental element that enhances every meal. This understanding drives his approach to the business and his relationships with chefs who view his products as essential tools in their culinary arsenal. For me, I love what bread represents on the table and that it is often in fact, sometimes the only part of the meal that we share at our table.

As Newlight Breadworks continues to expand—a new distribution partner will bring national reach yet Stephen remains grounded in the passion that started it all. His transition from tech to sourdough wasn’t just a career change; it was a return to something more elemental, more connected to the daily rhythms of life and the simple pleasure of creating something that nourishes both body and soul.

Stephen’s story reminds us that sometimes the most fulfilling path leads back to our hands, to real ingredients, and to the timeless satisfaction of creating something beautiful and nourishing from the most basic elements of flour, water, and time.

You can find the bread at local East End farmers markets (my personal favorite – Springs Farmers Market, every Saturday) or via Fresh Direct. This summer a collection of restaurants will be serving Stephen’s bread including Almond, Topping Rose, CiCi, Ruschmeyers and Surf Lodge. Robinson will also be at Dan’s Red, White & Brews on July 5.

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.