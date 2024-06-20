Newlight Breadworks Joins Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson

Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson is taking part of this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson

What is your cooking philosophy?

Simpler is usually better. Don’t try to overdo it.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

I love to hang out at Rita in Springs. They have a great happy hour deal, and they open at 4p.m. some days, so I can take my kids before bedtime. When I’m ready for date night, I almost invariably go to Il Buco al Mare.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I’m from the Pacific Northwest, so I try to channel the rustic breads that I grew up eating from Macrina Bakery, and some other great ones in the Seattle area. I also have done several trips to Germany, and there’s a bakery called Zeit für Brot that I fell in love with.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I think more people are just eating what they want to eat, and not being too concerned about health trends and diets. I believe that if you eat what you want in moderation, and stay active, it’ll all work out.

What is your comfort food and why?

The cacio e pepe from Il Buco al Mare. It’s not always on the menu, but it’s always wonderful when I can get it. Pair it with a negroni.

What is your favorite dish to make?

I’ve been making teriyaki chicken about once a month. It brings me back to my Seattle roots.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We will have a great assortment of sourdough items, and our world-famous pretzels. Stop by at the event, and I’ll walk you through our lineup.

Visit newlightbread.com