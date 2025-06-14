Spring Salon Series with Angela LaGreca and Joy Behar

Amy Rosenblum and Dan Berg Lisa Tamburini Bernadette Piccolomini and Debbie Bancroft Lisa Tamburini Dede Gotthelf and Donna Rubin Lisa Tamburini Dede Gotthelf, Terry Moan, Shane Moan Lisa Tamburini Fern Mallis, Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca Lisa Tamburini Lenny Babbish and Randy Hemming Lisa Tamburini

The Spring Salon Series continued with an evening featuring Emmy Award-winning producer, comedian and writer Angela LaGreca, who hosted a conversation with Joy Behar, the co-host of ‘The View’ and acclaimed playwright.

The Southampton Inn hosted the event, drawing an audience for an evening of humor and storytelling.

Following the event, guests gathered at Claude’s for a dinner, where conversations continued late into the evening.