Spring Salon Series with Angela LaGreca and Joy Behar

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/14/2025

Amy Rosenblum and Dan BergLisa Tamburini

Bernadette Piccolomini and Debbie BancroftLisa Tamburini

Dede Gotthelf and Donna RubinLisa Tamburini

Dede Gotthelf, Terry Moan, Shane MoanLisa Tamburini

Fern Mallis, Joy Behar, Angela LaGrecaLisa Tamburini

Lenny Babbish and Randy HemmingLisa Tamburini

The Spring Salon Series continued with an evening featuring Emmy Award-winning producer, comedian and writer Angela LaGreca, who hosted a conversation with Joy Behar, the co-host of ‘The View’ and acclaimed playwright.

The Southampton Inn hosted the event, drawing an audience for an evening of humor and storytelling.

Following the event, guests gathered at Claude’s for a dinner, where conversations continued late into the evening.

