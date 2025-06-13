Concerts, Karaoke & More at The Stephen Talkhouse in Summer 2025

The band Hello Brooklyn is coming back to The Stephen Talkhouse this summer.

The top concert venue in East Hampton Town – Amagansett’s The Stephen Talkhouse – is set for a strong summer, with a variety of concerts and karaoke nights. Watch some great music shows – or be the star of one yourself – on these dates.

The Stephen Talkhouse Summer 2025

Penelope Road – Funky Fusion with Soulful Swagger

Friday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Atlanta’s Penelope Road brings their genre-blending grooves to the East End, channeling ’70s funk, rock, and soul with a modern twist. Think Stevie Wonder meets Goose, all wrapped in tight harmonies and vibrant energy.

Hello Brooklyn

Saturday, June 21, 10:30 p.m.

This high-energy NYC cover band has been lighting up parties since 2011 with crowd-pleasing hits and nonstop fun.

The Memberberries – Throwback Hits with a Modern Twist

Friday, June 27, 10:30 p.m.

Relive the glory days of ‘90s and 2000s pop/rock with NYC’s own Memberberries.

The Jack Wharff Band – Bluegrass Grit Meets Rock Energy

Saturday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Blending bluegrass, country, and rock – not dissimilar from bands like Mumford & Sons – this rising Richmond-based four-piece delivers genre-defying originals with electrifying energy.

Improvement Movement w/ William Wild – Eclectic Sounds & Raw Storytelling

Sunday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Improvement Movement brings an offbeat blend of wit, warmth, and genre-hopping grooves straight from Atlanta.

The Moondogs – A Magical Beatles Tribute

Monday, June 30, 8 p.m.

Join The Moondogs’ Mystery Tour as they dive deep into Magical Mystery Tour and revisit Beatles classics from 1963–1966.

Dune Blue w/ Pan Arcadia – Surf-Soaked Indie Rock Vibes

Sunday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Dune Blue blends reggae grooves, surf-rock swagger, and indie energy into a sound that’s both laid-back and electric.

Candy Shop

Friday, July 11, 10:30 p.m.

Get ready to dance the night away with Candy Shop, a high-energy pop-funk party band led by a powerhouse trio of vocalists.

The Bright Light Social Hour

Saturday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Austin’s The Bright Light Social Hour returns with their electrifying album Emergency Leisure, blending southern blues-rock with danceable psychedelia.

Live Drag Show with Special Guest Richard

Monday, July 14, 8 p.m.

Join internationally renowned drag queen Epiphany Get Paid for a sizzling summer show featuring some of the top drag talent from Fire Island and beyond.

Social Gold

Saturday, July 19, 10:30 p.m.

Get ready for a high-energy night with Social Gold, the new East Coast party band! With a lively performance and superior sound, they play everyone’s favorites from yesterday and today across every genre.

Peter & Brendan Mayer

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Father-son duo Peter and Brendan Mayer bring their signature harmony and heartfelt songwriting to the stage.

Rubix Kube – The Eighties Strike BackShow

Friday, July 25, 10:30 p.m.

Get ready for a radical blast from the past with Rubix Kube, the ultimate ’80s tribute band.

Mean Machine

Saturday, July 26, 10:30 p.m.

The Tri-State’s loudest and wildest party rockers return.

Reggae Night w/ Inner Roots

Sunday, July 27, 10 p.m.

Feel the island vibes with Inner Roots, one of New York’s most in-demand reggae bands. With decades of musical talent and a deep love for Roots, Culture, Lovers Rock, Dancehall, and vintage classics, Inner Roots delivers a powerful live experience.

Nancy Atlas

Thursday, July 31, 7 p.m.

A powerhouse of the East End music scene, Nancy Atlas brings her firebrand energy and soulful songwriting to The Talkhouse for a night of rootsy rock and raw, live performance.

The Heavy Heavy

Saturday, August 2, 8 p.m.

Fresh off a wave of critical acclaim and global touring, UK rockers The Heavy Heavy bring their retro-soulful psych-pop to Montauk.

Saved by the. ’90s: A Party with the Bayside Tigers

Saturday, August 9, 10:30 p.m.

Throw it back to slap bracelets, scrunchies, and the golden age of pop with this high-energy ’90s party.

Hot Lava

Saturday, August, 16, 10:30 p.m.

Get ready to melt. Hot Lava, the self-proclaimed greatest cover band on Earth, brings a face-melting mix of ’70s rock anthems and hits from every decade since to the Talkhouse stage.

The Stephen Talkhouse is located at 161 Main Street, Amagansett, and can be reached at 631-267-3117, or stephentalkhouse.com.