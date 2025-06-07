Theophilus Anthony Brouwer: A Visionary in Clay & Concrete

The swordsmen statues at Casa Basso

Born in New York City in 1864, Theophilus Anthony Brouwer discovered his life’s passion during a transformative summer in East Hampton in 1887. Leaving city life behind, he purchased land in Middle Lane, where he honed his craft as a potter while working as a handyman. His relentless experimentation (as he often fell asleep at his pottery wheel) led to the invention of “Flame Painting,” a revolutionary glazing technique inspired by ancient Spanish, Indigenous, and Chinese methods.

By 1906, his fame soared. Tiffany & Co. sold his earthy, iridescent Art Pottery, and he declined a $1 million offer from Macy’s to mass-produce his work, choosing artistry over commerce.

Seeking space to grow, Brouwer relocated to Westhampton’s Beaver Dam Creek, building a whimsical castle studio that still stands today. Here, he sculpted fantastical concrete statues, such as a lion, cobra, and towering swordsmen, that dot Long Island’s landscape, defying time and the corrosive salt air with his secret ferro-concrete formula. His World War I monument on Eastport South Manor’s Elementary School Lawn and a colossal eagle sculpture in East Moriches remain beloved local landmarks that still stand today, constructed in the early 1920s.

His legacy lives on at the Smithsonian Institution, where his pottery is displayed, and in Kovell’s Collectibles, where his pieces command high value. Theophilus A. Brouwer died May 19, 1932, leaving an enduring legacy of sculptures that turn ordinary woods into realms of imagination.

Casa Basso: From Brouwer’s Castle to Community Icon

Brouwer’s castle found new life in 1928 as Casa Basso, a restaurant steeped in history. Founded by the Basso family during Prohibition, it became a hotspot where “Mamma Basso” slyly served liquor in coffee cups. Over decades, it evolved under owners like Valerio Mondini, a WWII survivor, and Bejto Bracovic, who preserved its charm until its closure in November 2023.

Now, Southampton Town plans to transform the 1.5-acre waterfront site into a public park, restoring marshlands for storm resilience while preserving Brouwer’s castle. The adjacent restaurant building will be razed, but the castle will stand as a testament to creativity and community. This purchase is part of an initiative that underscores the Town of Southampton’s commitment to open spaces, wildlife habitats, history, and sustainable agriculture, ensuring Long Island’s heritage continues to thrive for generations.

New Exhibit Announcement: “The Eye of the Storm”

In Other News…

Storm clouds are gathering at The Greater Westhampton Historical Museum! Don’t miss our groundbreaking exhibit, The Eye of the Storm, exploring Long Island’s turbulent hurricane and storm history. Donations and loans are still being welcomed for those with stories to share!

Opening Reception: June 4, 4–7 p.m.

Regular Hours: June 5 onward, Wed–Sun, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Dive into harrowing tales, historic photos, and survival stories that shaped our coast. From the Long Island Express of 1938 to Superstorm Sandy, discover how storms have forged our resilience.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to weather the history!

Visit the Greater Westhampton Historical Museum to explore the past, celebrate the present, and safeguard the future. Follow us on social media for updates on exhibits and preservation projects.