Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, June 6-12, 2025

It’s lavender season!

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, June 6-12, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

4th Graders Host a Southold Walking Tour

Friday, June 6, 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy this student-led walking tour through Southold that includes fourteen landmark locations and plenty of history! Begin your tour at The Southold Elementary School.

420 Oaklawn Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Pizza & Pajama Night

Friday, June 6, 5 p.m.

Your little one, ages 2-8, can wear their pajamas, have pizza, enjoy after-hours access to the museum, hear storytime, and make a craft at CCME!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9250, cmee.org/en

Lenny Bruno Strawberry Festival

Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy live music, a foam bubble party, vendor access, playgrounds, jumbo garden games, face painting, animal meet-and-greets, and more at Lenny Bruno Farms! While you’re there, enjoy a hayride and pick some strawberries. Fresh fruit, ice cream, pies, and more will be available at the farm stand.

740 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

Family Farm Feeding

Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss baby animals, feeding cones, pony rides, art projects, refreshments, and more at The Green School in Sagaponack! The fee is $65 for kiddos and $20 for adults. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Waterdrinker Lavender Festival

Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a lavender vendor market, raised lavender garden, photo ops, barnyard animals, jump pads, wooden play area, tulip tunnel, obstacle course, and so much more at Waterdrinker Family Farm in Manorville!

663 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Kids in The Kitchen: Acai Smoothie Bowls

Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m.

Your little chef, ages 5-12, can head to Project Most, where they will create beautiful, tasty acai bowls! It’s a nut, milk, and egg-free recipe. Tickets are $25.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Teddy Bear Picnic

Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m.

Bring your Teddy Bear, stuffed animal, and snacks to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where you’ll enjoy stories, songs, parachute play, and a craft. The event is appropriate for kiddos ages 0 months to 8 years old.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Sea Creature Art in Celebration of World Ocean Day

Sunday, June 8, 11 a.m.

Your little guppy, ages five and up, can make a sea creature using stencils and art at SOFO! The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Members are free. The cost of the program will also include admission to the museum for non-members on the day of their choice.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-237-0282, sofo.org

Shrinky Dink Craft

Thursday, June 12, 4 p.m.

Teens in grades 6-12 can make a Shrinky Dink keychain for the parent or guardian in their lives at The Rogers Memorial Library! Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Activities

The All-Star

Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics, and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy a fun, educational experience with your littles that includes a sea-faring ship, windmill, farm stand, food truck, library, fire truck, art studio, and more. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed Thursdays.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Gemelli Gelato

Enjoy gelato in delicious flavors like Rainbow Cookie, flavored waffle cones, fun toppings, picnic tables, and a great lawn for running in Hampton Bays!

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Jerry & The Mermaid

Bring your hungry kiddos to Jerry & The Mermaid in Riverhead, where they’ll enjoy a Mermaids & Pirates Menu with favorites like hot dogs, breaded flounder, and kids’ pasta. Parents will enjoy a delightful selection of seafood, wraps, and desserts.

469 E Main Street, Riverhead. 855-445-3072, jerryandthemermaid.com

Lavender By the Bay

Fields of blooming lavender and lavender-scented gifts like soaps and pillows in Calverton or East Marion.

7540 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com

Lewin Farms

Pick strawberries with your sweeties at Lewin Farms! You can also purchase produce and treats at the Farmstand.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Long Island Game Farm

The Long Island Game Farm is open to the public daily in June. Bring your littles to meet rescued and rehomed animals like donkeys, alpacas, tortoises, peacocks, rabbits, goats, and alligators. Be sure to call in advance of your visit!

485 Chapman Blvd, Manorville. 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Bring your littles to pick their own strawberries and sugar snap peas, enjoy ice cream, and pick up a flower bunch at this popular North Fork stop.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Puff & Putt

Mini-golf, boat rentals, kayaks, canoes, paddle boarding, an arcade, and more!

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorer to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they can explore seven miles of walking trails open 365 days a year. There are also wildlife exhibits, live animals, a nature library, and a gift shop.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Sylvester Manor Farm Trails

Don’t miss the public trails at Sylvester Manor Farms, which are open to the public from dawn to dusk. You’ll view forests, shorefronts, and vistas with your little explorers. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Tick Tock Mini-Golf

Don’t miss mini-golf at The Drosses Motel, complete with an Asian-inspired snack bar.

69125 Main Road, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com/featuring

