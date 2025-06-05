Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, June 7-15, 2025

It’s high season in the Hamptons

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, June 7-15, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Chance The Rapper at The Surf Lodge

Saturday, June 7, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this singer of hits like “Stars Out” and “We Go High” live at The Surf Lodge in Montauk. General Admission, Beach Tables, and Beach Access Only tickets are available.

183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-483-5045, thesurflodge.com

Summer Dinner Theater Starring Laurie Anderson

Saturday, June 7, 5:30 p.m.

Welcome musician, writer, director, and five-time Grammy winner Laurie Anderson and enjoy a lovely dinner to benefit The Church in Sag Harbor!

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

All Against Abuse Benefit

Saturday, June 7, 6:30 p.m.

Attend a wonderful benefit and support violence prevention and counseling for those who have been abused. The event will take place at The Southampton Arts Center and includes music, food curated by the Art of Eating, Signature Cocktails, a Live Auction, champagne, and strawberries.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Through June 8

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out The Hampton Theatre Company’s presentation of Edward Albee’s masterpiece about a small college professor and his bitter wife, whose drama plays out in front of a young couple they’ve invited over for dinner.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

MURMRR Presents: Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo

Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss spirited guitar playing, memorable vocals, and a celebration of Latin music at The Canoe Place Ballroom! The event is appropriate for all ages.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Jerry Garcia

Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the Grammy Award-winning Andy Falco & Travis Book as their band The Infamous Stringdusters brings Jerry Garcia’s work to life on the stage of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $55.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Tony Awards Screening & Red Carpet

Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Wear your best dress or tux, walk the red carpet, and enjoy the Tony Awards at Guild Hall hosted by Amy Kirwin, Guild Hall’s Public Engagement & Impact Officer. The event is free, and bites and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-504-4603, guildhall.org

Fred & Company

Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Fred Goldring, a full-time East Hampton resident who has played with The New Radicals, Kenny Loggins, and Herbie Hancock, even rocking guitar and backup vocals at the Biden Presidential inauguration Concert in 2021. His world-class band will be performing some of your favorite hits and covers. Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Aimee Mann: Lost in Space Tour With Special Guest Jonathan Coulton

Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this multiple Grammy Award-winning American singer/songwriter known for hits like “Save Me” and “Wise Up” live at Canoe Place! The event is appropriate for all ages.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Title Wave: New Works Festival

Through June 13

Don’t miss exciting unpublished plays on the cutting edge of theater all week at the Bay Street Theater. Works include Curvy Widow, the hilarious musical comedy about a middle-aged woman who braves the New York online dating scene, and Ajax, the story of an American in North Tehran in 1953.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

Bob & Jean: A Love Story

Through June 15

Enjoy this summer love story about a couple that met in New York City during WWII at the Bay Street Theater! Tickets start at $50.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

44th Annual Mighty Montauk Triathlon

Saturday, June 7, 7:30 a.m.

Kick off summer with lots of energy in Montauk! The race includes a 1-mile swim, a 20-mile bike, and a 6.2-mile run. Beneficiaries include The East Hampton PBA, Montauk Ambulance Squad, and The Lustgarten Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research.

371 West Lake Drive, Montauk. mightymontauk.com

Montauk Blessing of The Fleet

Sunday, June 8, noon

Don’t miss the blessing of boats by clergy, a Montauk Tradition! Sunset Beach, Gin Beach, and Inlet Seafood are all great viewing spots. View some of Montauk’s most beloved vessels and enjoy an afterparty at Inlet Seafood.

462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. visitmontauk.org

Hamptons Pride Parade

Saturday, June 7, noon

Enjoy flags, fun, and spirit in downtown East Hampton. Go online to register your vehicle, band, or float. This year, dogs will be permitted on leashes.

Main Street, East Hampton. hamptonsprideinc@gmail.com, hamptonspride.org

Full Strawberry Moon Hike

Wednesday, June 11, 9 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the Strawberry Moon, so named by the Algonquins because of the short strawberry-harvesting season that happens every June. You’ll hike through Vineyard Field and enjoy homemade strawberry shortcakes afterward.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-237-0282, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

33rd Annual Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale and Auction Benefit Gala

Saturday, June 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy extraordinary home furnishings, antiques, auctions, and a cocktail party to benefit The Southampton Fresh Air Fund! Tickets start at $250.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

The Angry Skies

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this multimedia book talk at LTV Studios in association with Caino’s On The Road. In “The Angry Skies,” Dr. Blake Kerr discusses three decades of human rights investigations in Tibet and Cambodia. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Cooking Class with Chef Alex

Sunday, June 8, 3:30 p.m.

Learn to make authentic Spanish Tapas with Paella paired with Spanish wine at The Hampton Maid Inn! Tickets are $150. Make it a weekend by booking a room overnight.

259 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Cuban Salsa Lessons

Monday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Learn the five basic steps of Cuban Salsa, turns, dancing in 4/4 time, and more at The Southampton Cultural Center! Drop-ins are $20. You can also purchase classes in groups of four or register for the entire course.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Beyond The Hamptons: The Hidden History of The Twin Forks

Wednesday, June 11, 1 p.m.

Learn about the rich history of the North and South Forks with Eco-Photo Explorers at The Rogers Memorial Library! Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Independency: The American Flag at 250 Years

On view through June 19

Don’t miss this collection of American flags and historical textiles by John Monsky at The Southampton Arts Center! They will be displayed alongside the works of abstract painter Sean Scully. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 5 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0968, southamptonartscenter.org

The East End in Abstract

Through June 19

Don’t miss this unique exhibition at The Pollock-Krasner House featuring paintings, prints, and drawings by artists like James Brooks, Charlotte Park, and John Little. The Avram Gallery is free and open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, pkhouse.org

Functional Relationships: Artist-Made Furniture

On view through July 13

Enjoy this presentation of furniture created by East End artists like Scott Bluedorn, John Chamberlain, and Liz Collins. Tickets are free.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-504-4603, guildhall.org

Sean Scully: The Ablee Barn, Montauk

On view through September 21

Enjoy the works of minimalist artist Sean Scully, ranging from 1981 to 2024. A month spent painting in the Ablee Barn in Montauk in 1982 allowed him to produce multi-paneled works on scraps of wood, which has been the artist’s signature ever since. The exhibition includes over 70 works.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.