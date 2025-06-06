Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, June 7-15, 2025
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, June 7-15, 2025.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Carole King Tribute: A Performance by Gail Storm
Saturday, June 7, 2 p.m.
Join New York-based pianist, vocalist, and educator Gail Storm as she shares songs and commentary from Carole King’s Grammy Award-winning Tapestry album at The Mattituck-Laurel Library! Registration is required.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
Social Gold
Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.
Rock out to the sounds of this East Coast Party Band while sampling your favorite bites, brews, and local artwork at The Greenport Harbor Brewery.
52155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.
Join frontman Shaun Hague on lead guitar and vocals at this tribute to the music of Eric Clapton. Enjoy all your favorite songs like “Layla” and “White Room.” Tickets begin at $39.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Fred The Human iPod at The Riverhead Ciderhouse
Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.
Enjoy Fred’s performances of all the songs you can think of at The Riverhead Ciderhouse!
2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-591-0217, sayvillebaitandtackle.com
Wine Down Wednesday: Jay Shepard & Nice Buns Food Truck
Wednesday, June 11, 4 p.m.
Don’t miss singer/songwriter Jay Shepard, sliders and fries from Nice Buns Food Truck, and your favorite local wine at Bedell Cellars.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
Old Time Jam
Thursday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.
Don’t miss old-time acoustic instruments like banjos, washboards, mandolins, dulcimers, and guitars while you sing and dance along at The Homestead Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm!
6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
First Fridays on Love Lane
Friday, June 6, 6 p.m.
Don’t miss the first Friday of every month in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!
Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events
“History in The Making” Round Robin Pickleball Tournament
Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.
Enjoy this change partner, round-robin pickleball tournament for all skill levels to benefit The Southold Historical Society! Be sure to register in advance. Sponsors are also welcome.
2580 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org
Dock Diving Weekend at The Polo Grounds
Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 9 a.m.
Enjoy talented pups diving, vendors, food, swag, prizes, and community spirit at The Polo Grounds in Greenport!
Polo Grounds on Moores Lane, Greenport. lifeisgrruff.com/event-details/9th-annual-north-fork-dock-diving-event
Classic Wine Country Tour
Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.
View all the best parts of the North Fork on two wheels with East End Bike tours! You’ll enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to farmstands, a stroll down Love Lane, non-alcoholic refreshments, and olive oil and vinegar tastings with seasoned guides. Reserve your ticket ahead of time.
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com
Orient Point County Park Hike
Tuesday, June 10, 10 a.m.
Hike Orient County Park with The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration is required.
41425 NY-25, Orient. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival
Wednesday-Sunday, June 11-15
You won’t want to miss this annual North Fork event bursting with flavor. Enjoy live music, craft vendors, rides, a talent show, and, of course, strawberries prepared in every way imaginable. Thanks to volunteers, much of the festival is free!
1175 Route 48, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Fizz & Fry
Monday, June 9, 4:30 p.m.
Don’t miss Monday nights at Sparkling Pointe Vineyard, which features your favorite fried foods paired with sparkling wines in collaboration with Braum Seafood & Kitchen.
35750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com
US Open at Claudio’s
Thursday, June 12
Watch the US Open and celebrate on the big screens with a Beer & Burger Combo for $25 at Claudio’s in Greenport.
111 Main Street, Greenport.631-477-0627, claudios.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Detour VI Summer Art Exhibit
Through August 24
Don’t miss works from East End artists working across a variety of mediums and techniques across two galleries in downtown Riverhead! Artists include Rick Brosen, Marc Dalessio, Eric Dever, and Francine Fleisher. Opening Reception is on Friday, June 7, at 4 p.m.
133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org
Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club
Through September 14
Celebrate the history of sailing in Southold at Southold Historical Society. Weekends from 1-4 p.m.
54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.