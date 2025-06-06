Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, June 7-15, 2025

The Orient Point lighthouse

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, June 7-15, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Carole King Tribute: A Performance by Gail Storm

Saturday, June 7, 2 p.m.

Join New York-based pianist, vocalist, and educator Gail Storm as she shares songs and commentary from Carole King’s Grammy Award-winning Tapestry album at The Mattituck-Laurel Library! Registration is required.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Social Gold

Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.

Rock out to the sounds of this East Coast Party Band while sampling your favorite bites, brews, and local artwork at The Greenport Harbor Brewery.

52155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Join frontman Shaun Hague on lead guitar and vocals at this tribute to the music of Eric Clapton. Enjoy all your favorite songs like “Layla” and “White Room.” Tickets begin at $39.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Fred The Human iPod at The Riverhead Ciderhouse

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.

Enjoy Fred’s performances of all the songs you can think of at The Riverhead Ciderhouse!

2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-591-0217, sayvillebaitandtackle.com

Wine Down Wednesday: Jay Shepard & Nice Buns Food Truck

Wednesday, June 11, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss singer/songwriter Jay Shepard, sliders and fries from Nice Buns Food Truck, and your favorite local wine at Bedell Cellars.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Old Time Jam

Thursday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss old-time acoustic instruments like banjos, washboards, mandolins, dulcimers, and guitars while you sing and dance along at The Homestead Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm!

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, June 6, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

“History in The Making” Round Robin Pickleball Tournament

Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.

Enjoy this change partner, round-robin pickleball tournament for all skill levels to benefit The Southold Historical Society! Be sure to register in advance. Sponsors are also welcome.

2580 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Dock Diving Weekend at The Polo Grounds

Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 9 a.m.

Enjoy talented pups diving, vendors, food, swag, prizes, and community spirit at The Polo Grounds in Greenport!

Polo Grounds on Moores Lane, Greenport. lifeisgrruff.com/event-details/9th-annual-north-fork-dock-diving-event

Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.

View all the best parts of the North Fork on two wheels with East End Bike tours! You’ll enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to farmstands, a stroll down Love Lane, non-alcoholic refreshments, and olive oil and vinegar tastings with seasoned guides. Reserve your ticket ahead of time.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Orient Point County Park Hike

Tuesday, June 10, 10 a.m.

Hike Orient County Park with The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration is required.

41425 NY-25, Orient. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, June 11-15

You won’t want to miss this annual North Fork event bursting with flavor. Enjoy live music, craft vendors, rides, a talent show, and, of course, strawberries prepared in every way imaginable. Thanks to volunteers, much of the festival is free!

1175 Route 48, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Fizz & Fry

Monday, June 9, 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Monday nights at Sparkling Pointe Vineyard, which features your favorite fried foods paired with sparkling wines in collaboration with Braum Seafood & Kitchen.

35750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

US Open at Claudio’s

Thursday, June 12

Watch the US Open and celebrate on the big screens with a Beer & Burger Combo for $25 at Claudio’s in Greenport.

111 Main Street, Greenport.631-477-0627, claudios.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Detour VI Summer Art Exhibit

Through August 24

Don’t miss works from East End artists working across a variety of mediums and techniques across two galleries in downtown Riverhead! Artists include Rick Brosen, Marc Dalessio, Eric Dever, and Francine Fleisher. Opening Reception is on Friday, June 7, at 4 p.m.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club

Through September 14

Celebrate the history of sailing in Southold at Southold Historical Society. Weekends from 1-4 p.m.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.