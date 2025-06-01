Get to Know Todd Miller of Miller & Caggiano, LLP

When clients walk into the office of attorney Todd Miller, Esq., of Miller & Caggiano, LLP, they are walking into a firm that considers them more than just clients. As Mr. Miller himself states, “to us, they are family.”

Miller & Caggiano, LLP, is a firm that has a focus on assisting clients with disability-related matters, including New York State Workers’ Compensation Benefits, Social Security Disability Benefits, Disability Pension through the New York State and Local Retirement System, Personal Injury, and Veteran Disability Claims.

“My first legal job after law school was at a Workers’ Compensation firm,” Mr. Miller says. “From the very beginning it was clear that the relation you have with your client was extremely important. In this field of law, we have the opportunity to represent many first responders and front-line workers. I consider the work we do extremely gratifying as it is a way to say thank you and give back to those who give of themselves to keep us safe. We get to know our clients well, as it is not only the client we are fighting for but also their family members. The individuals we assist are often very proud. They are usually the ones who are taking care of others, so it is hard for them to allow us to be responsible for fighting the carrier to secure benefits on their behalf.”

Mr. Miller states, “When I started my own practice in 2001, I was probably signing up about one hundred cases a year. Currently, we are at three thousand to four thousand new cases annually. With our team of lawyers and support staff, our clients still get the individual attention and prioritized personalized service of a small law firm.”

After 30 years of protecting the rights of workers, Mr. Miller says he still is as excited to fight for others as he was when he took his very first case. For the past 30 years, Mr. Miller, along with Gregory Caggiano, Esq., have strived every day “to make someone’s life better, and to return a smile to the face of someone who is suffering and unsure what to do next.”Working with veterans in securing monetary compensation from the VA has also given the firm a great deal of satisfaction, Miller says. “We all know how much our veterans sacrifice to make this country safe, therefore it is easy to give back and help them secure compensation from the VA.”

In addition to handling Workers’ Compensation and Veterans Disability issues, Miller & Caggiano, LLP, is also known for providing legal assistance relating to Social Security Disability claims. Mr. Miller’s clients range from police officers, firefighters, teachers, nurses, construction workers, laborers, union members, and of course, veterans.

“Some of the clients we encounter initially are very hesitant to move forward with a claim as they feel some sense of loyalty to their employer until they realize that the employer and insurance company does not have that same sentiment.” Miller says. “Our primary goal is always to communicate with our clients throughout the process and assist in maintaining their lifestyle while injured and disabled.”

Another way Miller & Caggiano, LLP, supports clients is through philanthropy and fundraising. The firm’s support extends to veterans’ organizations, community programs, police and labor unions, union athletic teams and more. Mr. Miller and his firm recently hosted the 5th annual Back the Blue Lacrosse Shootout, a popular event that hosts teams of first responders from Suffolk County, Nassau County, and New York City. Each year 100 percent of the proceeds is donated to a different nonprofit organization.

This year’s tournament was won by the Nassau County Police team and raised $5,000 for Project Patriot 22. Project Patriot 22 is an organization founded by a Correction Officer and Veteran to raise mental health and suicide awareness.

“Being able to go into the community and support the things that matter to our clients is important,” Mr. Miller explains. “It also helps us to know what is important to them. It enables us to better understand their relationships within the community.”

Regarding his upbringing, Mr. Miller states he was the first attorney in his family. Coming from a family of teachers, Mr. Miller was unsure what career path to pursue. However, while attending St. John’s University, Mr. Miller decided to take the Law School Admission Test. Mr. Miller subsequently attended Syracuse University College of Law, where he graduated in 1994. After 30 years of practicing law it looks like it may become a family business.

Mr. Miller’s wife, Catherine, is also an attorney and partner in a Garden City law firm. Mr. Miller’s daughter, Jocelyn, has recently graduated from Touro College of Law, and is scheduled to sit for the bar exam in July. Mr. Miller’s son, Liam, recently graduated from West Virginia University and is awaiting admission into law school. His daughter, Kassidy, is currently playing lacrosse at Florida Southern College and is enrolled in their pre-dental program. His son, Lucas, is a junior in high school and is starting to apply to college. Mr. and Mrs. Miller’s two younger daughters, Mary Kate, 11, and Evelyn, 10, will perhaps one day decide on a career in law.

Mr. Miller says that even after 30 years, he looks forward to getting up each day and helping clients navigate the legal system that is working against them. “At the end of the day, what matters most is knowing your client will be able to enjoy the life he or she was living before their injury.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.