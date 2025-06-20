Voters to Decide Working Families Party Primaries in Southampton Town

Southampton Town Hall is located at 116 Hampton Road.

Early voting is underway in the Town of Southampton as voters will cast their ballots in three primaries to determine the Working Families Party candidates for town clerk, town council member and town trustee.

Peter Collins and Mark Bernardo are seeking the minor-party line in the race for town clerk, who are responsible for recording the activities of town government, signing documents important to the townspeople and recording records.

For town council member, voters who are registered with the Working Families Party will choose between Ieshia Galicia, Andrew Smith, and Tom Neely. Neely, who is affiliated with the Southampton Town Democratic Committee, was the town’s first traffic safety director, in charge of lowering speed limits on over 20 roads town wide.

Sara Topping, James Mack and Joseph McLoughlin are vying for the WFP line in the race for town trustee. McLoughlin, a lifelong Southampton resident who has served as town trustee since January 2024, is the incumbent seeking re-election.

To vote in the Working Families Party primary, you must be a registered member of the party. To confirm registration and to find a polling location, voters can visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. If a voter is a registered member, absentee ballots can be requested by visiting elections.ny.gov/request-ballot.

Voting began on Saturday, June 14, and will last until Sunday, June 22. The official primary election day in New York State is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 24.