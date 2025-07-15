BGF Bobby Q's Inc Chef Bobby Ford Talks Chefs of the Hamptons

BGF Bobby Q’s Inc is bringing delicious barbecue bites to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust — the ultimate culinary event of the summer. Taking place on Thursday, July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, this exclusive evening features the Hamptons’ top chefs serving their finest creations.

The event, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy cuisine from top chefs and private exclusive chefs, will also be raising money for the victims of the Texas floods by donating a portion of the proceeds.

Wellness Chef & Daily Dose founder Chef Tricia Williams will be doing olive oil tastings and will sample Pure Essentials supplements for Gold & Platinum VIPs during the early soirée, and Platinum VIPs will enjoy JFC caviar, Kissaki sushi and a private lounge all evening. Guests will enjoy the remarkable cuisine and libations all evening while experiencing the most stunning sunset in the Hamptons.

Here, we spoke to BGF Bobby Q’s Inc Chef Bobby Ford about his career, food inspiration, and what he’s dishing at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

How did you get into this line of work?

After years in another career, I decided to follow my true calling and honor my roots by sharing the comforting, soulful dishes I grew up with. Inspired by my mama’s cooking and the joy it brought to our community, I built Bobby Q’s to celebrate authentic flavors, warm hospitality, and a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels like family.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My family, especially my mama’s timeless recipes and the way she made everyone feel at home around her table. Her passion for cooking with love and care taught me the power of food to bring people together.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Plant-based proteins and meat alternatives are gaining real momentum, not just for dietary needs but as bold, flavorful menu options. Fermentation is having a Renaissance, bringing tangy kimchi, kombucha, and cultured sauces to the spotlight. Global fusion flavors are surfacing everywhere.

Today’s fresh food trends that celebrate creativity, community, and sustainability. I love exploring bold global flavors, like spicy Korean sauces or Caribbean spices, and finding ways to blend them with comforting classics.

What is your comfort food and why?

A hearty plate of slow-cooked barbecue ribs with a side of creamy mac and cheese and collard greens, just like Mama used to make.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Mac and cheese. The creaminess of the cheese incorporated with the noodles pairs well.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Korean spicy meatballs glazed with a house-made gochujang sauce and topped with fresh scallions and sesame seeds.

bbqeastofharlem.com