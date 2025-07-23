Chef Shawn Osbey Catering Talks Dan's Grill Hampton 2025

Chef Shawn Osbey Catering is bringing their tasty bites to Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, — the ultimate grill off on Saturday, August 2, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon.

Here, we spoke to Chef Shawn Osbey about his career, food trends, and what he’s serving at Dan’s Grill Hampton.

A Chat with Chef Shawn Osbey Catering

How did you get into this line of work?

Food has always been my love language. Growing up in Danbury, Connecticut, in a tight-knit family, meals brought us together whether it was a Sunday dinner or a backyard cookout. I took that passion seriously and started cooking professionally, eventually traveling across the country learning different styles and cultures of food. What began as curiosity turned into a mission: to create elevated, soulful dishes that tell a story.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My roots, my travels, and the people I cook for. Growing up around soulful, home-cooked meals gave me a deep respect for flavor and tradition. But as I’ve traveled from New York to Vegas to the South I’ve been inspired by different cultures, techniques, and ingredients. I love taking something familiar and giving it a twist.

What new food trends are you seeing?

One trend I’m seeing is a big push toward global flavors people are more open than ever to trying dishes influenced by West African, Caribbean, Southeast Asian, and Latin cuisines. There’s also a growing appreciation for fire-forward cooking live fire, smoke, and open flames are back in a big way, especially in fine dining. And I’m seeing chefs lean into seasonal vegetables and bold plant-based dishes that don’t feel like an afterthought.

What is your comfort food and why?

Chicken wings and fried rice. It’s the kind of meal that never misses crispy, flavorful, and nostalgic. Growing up, it was something we could always count on, whether it was homemade or picked up from the local spot. It’s familiar, satisfying, and reminds me of late nights with family and friends.

What is your favorite dish to make?

It changes with the crowd. What excites me most is figuring out who’s at the table, what memories or flavors matter to them, and then crafting a dish that feels personal. When the food hits home for the people I’m cooking for, that’s my favorite dish in that moment.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

A cilantro, lime, and garlic grilled flank steak. It’s bright, bold, and packed with flavor marinated to really let those ingredients shine, then grilled over open flame for that perfect char. I’m pairing it with a fresh, summery side to balance it out and keep the focus on clean, vibrant flavors.

