Common Ground East Moves to the East Hampton Clubhouse

Common Ground East’s old location, 44 Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton.

It’s all about attainable luxury.

The nightclub Common Ground East, formerly located on Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton, has moved to the East Hampton Clubhouse, located at 174 Daniels Hole Road in East Hampton. Its name is now officially “Common Ground East at the Clubhouse.”

“It goes into our ethos of attainable luxury and kind of giving people a nightclub experience at a lower price point where they feel like they’re almost in a bar where they can dance, have fun, scream, shout,” Jesse Baer of Gansevoort Street Hospitality Group, which manages the property, said. “That’s kind of our thing.”

It’s all in the name for Gansevoort Street Hospitality Group, which aims to bring a vibe of the Manhattan meatpacking district to the East End – without rocking the boat too much, of course. On the North Fork, Gansevoort has been the brains behind the cosmetic changes to the Claudio’s properties in Greenport; Claudio’s Tavern & Grill is now an Italian-American restaurant known as Charlie Boy, Claudio’s Pizza is now a slice shop called Little Charli, and Crabby Jerry’s has been replaced with a Wild West-themed restaurant called Common Country East.

Common Ground East has it all in the name, too – it’s a “common ground” between a bar and a nightclub.

“We want to be the modern day Cheers,” Chris Reda of Gansevoort said. “The other location, there was so many problems with it. It was so old, and this one was a state of the art, brand new space that they built out.”

Reda and Baer say that the reception has been great so far, with a number of successful events and performances. Common Ground East opened with world touring DJ Mau P. This past week, Loud Luxury and Sophie Tucker performed – and for July 4, Luke Alexander will be performing.

“We made it more more loungey, when I feel that it used to be like more clubby,” Reda said. “They used to do live concerts there, so kind of felt like a live concert venue, which is great, but it’s kind of it’s not what we do. And we wanted people to feel like they were in the meat packing district. So we added a lot of greenery, a lot of plants. We added a bleacher section. We added seating on the stage, DJ booth on the stage. It kind of feels like, like ‘I’m throwing a house party, but I have a huge house, and I have a club in it.’”