Powerful Night, Powerful People: Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End 2025 Lights Up the East End

The 2025 Dan’s Papers Power Listers.

It’s the movers and shakers of the East End who make it the special place that it is.

The energy was electric at Giorgio’s in Baiting Hollow on July 23 as some of the most influential figures from across the East End gathered for the annual Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End, a celebration of leadership, service, and community.

Hosted by Schneps Media, the evening honored individuals whose work has made a lasting impact across the Hamptons and the North Fork. Victoria Schneps, President of Schneps Media, once again delivered a heartfelt address, reminding the crowd of the power of community and the importance of lifting each other up. Her words carried a message of unity and purpose, echoing through the night.

“We’re now up to 101 newspapers, starting with one in my living room 40 years ago, and now to be here celebrating all of you is our great joy,” Schneps-Yunis said in her speech. “It’s our great, ultimate networking event. We’re about bringing people together in all of New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Nassau County, and Suffolk County.”

These honorees were recognized not just for professional accomplishments, but for their dedication to making the East End a better place to live, work, and thrive.

Two of the honorees were from Paws of War, a nonprofit that seeks to save the lives of both veterans and rescue dogs by bringing them together. Helping both ends of the leash is their motto.

“I’ve had family members that were in World Wars and Korean War, and I gravitate to that to make sure that they’re taken care of,” Rob Renna, an honoree and volunteer and advisor for Paws of War, said. “I really didn’t understand the whole [Power List] process until, like, I was more acquainted with him, did a little bit of investigation by myself, but to understand the gravity

of this event is just amazing to me. It really is. Now we have acquaintances from all over the East End.”

“Four years ago, I was a homeless veteran,” Michael Sweeney, a Navy veteran and an honoree, who was helped by Paws of War, said. “Somebody introduced me to Paws of War. I have my own apartment now. I have a service dog. My life is great today. It’s been an amazing journey and without them, I don’t know where I’d be today.”

The event kicked off with a lively VIP Power Hour at 5 p.m., where honorees had the chance to network with one another, meet sponsors, and receive their exclusive Schneps Media Star Networking pins.

“There’s no bad time to do the right thing. It’s always good to help people pass it along,” Ryam Kesner, honoree and principal of Ryan Kesner Architects, said. “I get to reconnect with some friends here, people that I see maybe once or twice a year. I get to help people along the way. And I get a date night with my beautiful wife. So what’s better than that?”

Drinks flowed, hors d’oeuvres were passed, and cameras captured the early magic of the night.

“Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Carrie Meeks Gallagher, honoree and the first woman to be CEO of Long Island Power Authority, said when asked what led her to Power Lister levels of success. “It can drive perfectionism and overthinking and over analyzing can lead you to a kind of paralysis and an action. So it’s better to get things done good enough, right, and make sure you keep moving forward.”

By 6 p.m., Giorgio’s was abuzz with guests streaming in to celebrate and connect. With music playing and glasses clinking, attendees mingled among East End powerhouses representing fields from healthcare and real estate to philanthropy and media.

“The event being not just such an incredible social gathering, it’s really about giving back, because it’s a fundraiser for some of the incredible organizations that really just help people,” Louis Ciliberti, honoree and founder and CEO of Louis Ciliberti and Associates, said. “This has been incredible evening and a great honor.”

The official awards ceremony began at 7:30 p.m., led with enthusiasm and heart by Mistress of Ceremonies Erin Colton of News12.

“It’s a complete honor,” Colton said. “It never will not be an honor. I look forward to not only meeting all of the wonderful people that make it happen here on Long Island, but I also love seeing them be honored and having the time that they get to say, ‘Hey, you know, this is what it’s all about, coming together, working hard, and then being celebrated because of it.’ Long Island’s a hard place. It’s also a great place. So when you can make it here, and you can be successful and then be honored for all of that, it’s a wonderful night. And I never take it for granted,”

Each honoree took the stage to be recognized for their unique contributions, met with cheers, applause, and in many cases, standing ovations.

The patriotic spirit was alive as Mark “MK” McLaughlin, known as the “Voice of Honor,” gave a rendition of the National Anthem.

The evening had a philanthropic heartbeat as well. At 8:45 p.m., the raffle winners were announced, with 100% of proceeds going to People’s Arc of Suffolk, a local nonprofit supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Vicki Schneps is a luminary in many industries, but one that doesn’t get spoken about nearly enough is the work that she has done with Life’s WORC for people with developmental disabilities, part of a revolution that took people out of large scale institutions and put them into the community where they belong,” John McGuigan, an honoree and CEO of the People’s Arc of Suffolk, said. “My organization, People’s Arc, similar to Life’s WORC, was one of the first organizations to be involved in that social revolution of liberating people with disabilities from institutions and putting them in the community. We are insanely grateful for everything that she’s doing for us and that she’s done for our industry on many different levels.”

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors, whose contributions helped create a night that celebrated not only success, but also service and community. Special thanks go to Georgica Green Ventures, People’s Arc of Suffolk, Long Island University, Louis C. Ciliberti & Associates, Rise Life Services, Long Island Power Authority, Heatherwood, Mixology Clothing Company, Ryan T. Kesner Architect, Unlimited Earth Care, GSM Charity Auctions, Paws of War, TRITEC Real Estate Company, McDonough PLLC, Xerox, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, News12, East 27 Creative, Schneps Media, and Dan’s Papers. Their contributions helped create an evening that celebrated not just success, but service.

“It’s an honor,” Marie Graceson, honoree and residential manager of the Cross River IRA at Rise Life Services, said. “We house developmentally disabled individuals. It’s an honor to work in this field because you’re giving people opportunities that they didn’t have. We just create, like everyday living skills. We teach them basic ADL skills. We teach them socialization. We just help them, like, integrate into society and just be the best that they can be. And it’s an honor to work here for a very long time.”

By 9 p.m., the event concluded, but the connections made and inspiration shared will ripple far beyond the walls of Giorgio’s. The Power List is more than an award—it’s a reminder that influence is most powerful when it’s used to lift others.

The East End Power Listers:

ICON: Ari Ackerman, Partner and Board Member, Miami Marlins



Jonathan Avedon, Owner and President, Koral Bros. Inc.



Frederico Azevedo, Founder and Designer, Unlimited Earth Care



Steve Bandrowczak, CEO, Xerox

ICON: Carl Benincasa, Attorney, The Benincasa Group



Scott Bennett, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate



Thomas Bock, Thomas Bock & Son Landscaping and Property Management, LLC



Tom Bock, Founder, Thomas Bock & Son Landscaping and Property Management, LLC



Christopher Capece, President, Heatherwood



POWER TEAM/ICON: Nick Cascio, Co-owner, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow



Louis C. Ciliberti, Founder and CEO, Louis C. Ciliberti & Associates, Ltd.



Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President, Long Island University



Matt Cohen, President and CEO, Long Island Association (LIA)



Bryan DeLuca, Executive Director, Atlantis Holdings LLC



ICON: Bryan Drago, Partner, Twomey Latham



ICON: Jordan Edwards, CEO and President, Mixology Clothing Company



Lily Fan, Chair and Commissioner, New York State Liquor Authority



Carrie Meek Gallagher, CEO, Long Island Power Authority



David Gallo, President, Georgica Green Ventures, LLC



Dr. Jerry George, Physician, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists



ICON: Rebecca Goodman, Principal, Lola Tucker Interiors



Marie Graceson, Residential Manager, Rise Life Services



ICON: Louis C. Grassi, CPA, CFE, CEO, Grassi



ICON: Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology



ICON: Joe Gurrera, Owner, Citarella



ICON: Curtis E. Highsmith, Jr., Executive Director, Town of Southampton Housing Authority (TSHA)



Eric Hudgens, CEO, Tortorella Group



ICON: Father Alex Karloutsos, Priest, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons



ICON: Ryan T. Kesner, Principal, Ryan T. Kesner Architect, P.C.



Irwin R. Krasnow, Mayor, Village of West Hampton Dunes



ICON: Mark Kravietz, CEPA, CFP, CIMA, Managing Partner and Founder, ALINE Wealth



Josh Krentzman, Owner, KrentzmanCare, Inc.



ICON: Kevin S. Law, Executive Vice President and Partner, TRITEC Real Estate Company



Sabrina G. Lombardi, JD, Vice President and Corporate Compliance & Chief Privacy Officer, Spectrum Vision Partners



Matthew McDonough, Founding Member, McDonough PLLC



John McGuigan, CEO, People’s Arc of Suffolk



Patrick McLaughlin, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate



VANGUARD AWARD/ICON: Joseph Milizio, Managing Partner, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP



ICON: John Murn, CEO and Board Member, Next Level Fitness Water, Life’s WORC



Christopher Nuzzi, Executive Vice President and Regional Director, Advantage Title



ICON: Morris Oiring, CEO, Oiring Group



Andrew Quintero, Managing Partner, AS Development/Quintero Enterprises



POWER TEAM/ICON: George Regini Jr., Co-owner, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow



Rob Renna, Volunteer and Advisor, Paws of War



Michael Salerno, Managing Partner, AS Development/Quintero Enterprises



ICON: Rabbi Marc Schneier, Founder, The Hampton Synagogue



ICON: Rebecca Seawright, Assembly Member, NYS Assembly



ICON/PRIDE CHAMPION: Michael Serao, Executive Vice President and CAO, First Central Savings Bank



COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD/ICON: Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist



ICON: Todd Shapiro, President and CEO, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations



Steven Shauger, Director of Operations, Hyatt Place East End & The Preston Hotel



Jennifer Sperber, Director of Suffolk County, Mixology Clothing Company



Michael Sweeney, Desert Shield/Desert Storm Navy Veteran and Volunteer and Mentor, Paws of War



Jeffrey Sztorc, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Compass Real Estate Hamptons



DJ Theo, DJ



ICON: Stephanie Zambito, Executive Management Marketing/Sales/Service, East End Insurance



ICON: Hal Zwick, Director, Compass Real Estate Hamptons

To learn more about the Power Listers visit PowerListEE.com and to learn more about the next Schneps Event, Dan’s Power Women of the East End, visit PowerWomenEE.com where you can nominate a Power Women and purchase tickets to the event.