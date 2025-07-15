Evelyn Alexander Wildlife: Let's Get Wild August 1

Vlad the turkey vulture is an Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center ambassador

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center (EAWRC) is throwing a party, and not just any party. On Friday, August 1, the EAWRC will host its annual, summer Get Wild! Gala at the Southampton Arts Center, and this year’s event marks something extra special: the 25th anniversary of the EAWRC’s founding.

“This is our biggest event of the year,” says Executive Director Kathleen Mulcahy, “The donations account for over 30% of our operating budget, so it’s not just a celebration, it’s a critical part of keeping our work going.”

Affectionately dubbed their “silver anniversary,” the gala promises an evening filled with festivities, wildlife, and fundraising. Guests are encouraged to wear silver if they’d like to lean into the theme, and this will be the second year the event is held at the Southampton Arts Center on Jobs Lane. Doors open at 5:30 PM, and the night will feature everything from a slideshow of rescued animals to once-in-a-lifetime auction prizes.

“We’ll have a photo booth with our educational animal ambassadors, so everyone will have the chance to take a picture with the wildlife that they’re helping support,” says Mulcahy, “It’s always a crowd favorite.”

In addition to the animal cameos, the evening will honor longtime animal advocate Zelda Penzel, who is the presenter for the “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” Award at The Hamptons International Film Festival. Penzel is known across the Hamptons for her tireless work in animal advocacy, including founding the additional Conservation Prize at the Hamptons International Film Festival’s Wildlife.

In addition, the gala’s emcee is Jill Rappaport, a journalist and television host known for her 22 years on The Today Show. Rappaport has created and hosted multiple programs focused on adoption and animal rescue, including numerous NBC and Animal Planet Dog Bowls, and NBC’s Best in Shelter. “Jill has been one of our biggest supporters for years,” Mulcahy says, “She’s not only hosting the gala, but she’s part of our extended rescue family.”

The evening’s auction, which opens online on July 16th, includes an incredible variation of prizes and experiences donated by generous supporters and sponsors. Christine Saar, the EAWRC’s Development Director, couldn’t be more excited about what’s in store. “This year, we have everything from tickets to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, to a shark-tagging trip with Greg Metzger of National Geographic’s Baby Sharks in the City,” she says.

Other auction highlights include a private golf foursome at The Bridge, floor seats to the New York Knicks, “On the glass” tickets for the New York Islanders, a private dinner for six prepared by Annie Washburn of East Hampton Kitchen (the gala’s caterer), and many more. For those with a more interesting taste for adventure, there’s even an African safari up for grabs.

The night will also be sponsored by Biatch Tequila, adding a splash of fun to the mix. “It’s going to be a fabulous party,” Mulcahy says, “But it’s also a reminder of how far we’ve come and how much more we can do together.”

A special slideshow will highlight 25 years of rescue, rehabilitation, and release. With thousands of animals helped since its founding, the EAWRC has grown from a small local operation into a cornerstone of wildlife care on the East End.

What started with volunteers and a mission has turned into a thriving hospital and rehabilitation facility, uplifted by the local community. “It’s not just about us,” Mulcahy says, “It’s about every volunteer, every person who called us after finding an injured animal, every supporter who believed in the importance of protecting our local wildlife.”

Tickets for the Get Wild Gala are available now at wildliferescuecenter.org, and all proceeds will go directly toward medical care, rescue transport, education programs, and daily operations at the EAWRC.

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is located at 228 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. It can be reached at 631-728-4200, and animal emergencies can be reported at 631-728-WILD (9453). The center is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. seven days a week. Visit wildliferescuecenter.org for more information.