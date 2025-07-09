Former Hamas Hostage to Share Story of Survival in East Hampton

Omer Shemtov

East Hampton will host a public appearance on July 14 by Omer Shemtov, a 22-year-old Israeli who endured 505 days of Hamas captivity.

The event, organized by Chabad of the Hamptons, will begin at 4 p.m. and marks the first time a released hostage from Gaza has spoken publicly on the East End.

“Omer’s voice is a living reminder of what so many are still enduring,” said Rabbi Aizik Baumgarten of Chabad of East Hampton. “We must listen, we must show up, and we must never turn away.”

Shemtov was abducted during the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and was held for more than 16 months before being released in February under a cease-fire agreement. Since then, he has become a vocal advocate for the roughly 58 hostages still believed to be in Gaza.

Following his release on Feb. 22, Shemtov has traveled internationally to raise awareness for those still detained. In May, he threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game, a gesture that highlighted both his survival and the ongoing trauma for those left behind. Though he’s received strong support, he has also spoken publicly about the emotional difficulty of returning to ordinary life while others remain in captivity.

While in Gaza, Shemtov was held in underground cells with little food and no light. Since his return, he has struggled with lingering fear and anxiety, but has committed to public advocacy. He does not take a political stance, but has warned that continued military operations could endanger remaining hostages.

The exact location will be provided upon registration. The gathering is open to the public, but advance RSVP is required. Those interested may register at jewishhamptons.com/events.