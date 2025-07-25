Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer Talks Grill Hampton 2025

Adam Kaufer

Grace & Grit is bringing their tasty bites to Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, — the ultimate grill off on Saturday, August 2, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon.

Here, we spoke to Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer about his unlikely career path, food trends, and what he’s serving at Dan’s Grill Hampton.

How did you get into this line of work?

Dumb luck.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I love making new stuff. A bit of this with a little of that and a touch of the other to invent something novel, but that is still approachable and delicious.

What new food trends are you seeing?

A much deeper dive into Asian foods, beyond Ramen and Sushi, Cantonese, Thai and Korean. Exploring the bolder flavors and textures associated with those other countries’ foods.

What is your comfort food and why?

Sandwiches. They work for every meal, and no matter where you go, there is always an interesting and great one to be had, with a little searching.

What is your favorite dish to make?

A perfectly assembled sandwich. All flavors and textures playing nicely together, and it needs to stay together until it’s finished, and each bite is exciting.

What dish will you be serving at the event?

Grilled steak crostini with chimichurri

