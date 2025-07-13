Hamptons Subway Women's Bowling Team Triumphs

SCENE ON THE SUBWAY

Madonna, in full riding gear, was spotted on the Hamptons Subway between Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton. About halfway to Bridgehampton, the subway stopped, a button was pushed, the lights at the entrance of her private station lit up, and she got off.

BEVY OF ATTRACTIVE YOUNG WOMEN

For those who want the very best out of Hampton Subway, the system is offering a brand-new luxury service. Hamptons Subway will pick you up in a stretch limousine wherever you are in the Hamptons, take you to the subway station of your choice, and when you arrive there, a bevy of attractive young women inside the limo will get out and accompany you down the stairs to the platform. When the train comes, they will smile and wave goodbye to you as you get on.

FREE GIVEAWAY

This Thursday only, Hamptons Subway will be giving away free passes after 2 p.m. on the subway to everyone who uses the subway. Our new PR Director Anthony Silverting and his associates will be on each of our subways all day, walking through the cars and giving out the passes, which are good for getting through the turnstiles for all the rest of that day.

DELAY CAUSED BY RAIN

The Hamptons Subway system was shut down for one hour last Saturday because it was raining very heavily outside. Attorneys for the subway met with the commissioner in our main office in Hampton Bays and, after assessing the situation, decided that people might sue the subway system if, while coming down the elevator or crossing the underground platform, or getting on the train, their glasses might fog up from the heat down there, causing them to fall and injure themselves and then sue. The commissioner had assembled the full board of directors to this meeting, but the decision to close on the busy weekend for that hour was passed 4-2 with one abstention.

TROUBLE WITH LOUDSPEAKER SYSTEM

Passengers reported all Monday morning that the recorded announcement system on the westbound subway out of Montauk, which says over the loudspeaker , “Watch out for the closing doors,” and, “Next stop Amagansett” was off by one station. So when they approached Amagansett it said, “Next stop East Hampton,” and when they approached Bridgehampton it said, “Next stop Water Mill.” The passengers filing the report said that they didn’t care, that they either knew the stops or for those who didn’t they were able to tell what the truth was. The problem was fixed by 2 p.m. The error seems to have occurred in the Montauk Yard when a new employee, Martha Wellington, 24, who used to work as a waitress in that town at the Surf and Waverunner Grill, failed to do a complete rewind.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

This week we celebrate the birthday of Carolyn Evergreen White, the stalwart office manager in our Hampton Bays office who on Sunday turns – we won’t tell you. Happy birthday, Carolyn.

HAMPTONS SUBWAY BEATS LIRR GIRLS

The Hamptons Subway Women’s Bowling Team beat the Long Island Rail Road Bowling Team in a close competition last Wednesday night at the popular Club House Sports Center on Daniels Hole Road in East Hampton. The final score, in head-to-head competition, was Subway 8, Rail Road 3. This is the third year in a row the subway has beaten the rail road at this annual event. Both teams practice by rolling bowling balls down straightaways of their respective tracks when no trains are coming. The trophy stays on the shelf in our Hampton Bays head office.

DELAY THIS COMING THURSDAY

There will be a short delay in the tunnel on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. while workmen fix the tracks so that the little lurch that has been reported recently there does not continue to happen. It is believed that a railroad spike has come loose. Preparations for the work will take place in a storage room alongside the tunnel nearby so the delay will only take the 15 minutes. Compliments go to our repair crew who do everything possible to minimize disruption as they go about doing what they have to do.

HAYGROUND?

It has been suggested by some people that Hampton Subway stop at a privately built pop-up station at Hayground, just north of the Montauk Highway on Hayground Road. Hamptons Subway voted to at least look into the matter, but since it doesn’t yet hook up to our tunnel there at any point and no one has stepped forward to tell us exactly where underground it is, we haven’t yet been able to locate it.

A NEW RULE

Straphangers in the first car of every train approaching Stony Brook Southampton Hospital from either direction will have to move to the second or third car on request when anyone brought on board on a gurney by paramedics has to be taken to the hospital. This is expected to be necessary only when the first car is completely packed with people, which usually just takes place during rush hour. Signs will be posted in our first cars explaining the new rule. In the first car, the sick or injured will be arriving first at the Southampton hospital stop before anybody else. This should save lives.

COMMISSIONER BILL ASPINALL’S MESSAGE

Management and employees work every day thinking of ways to improve the service, and we encourage this, particularly at the company cafeteria in Hampton Bays during lunch, when brainstorming sessions take place. It is this policy of ours which has made Hampton Subway the No. 1 subway system in the Northeast region, Mid-Atlantic, Less than 100,000 Population, Beach Resort division every year since that division was created in 2008.