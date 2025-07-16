Kevin Hart Lights Up Montauk Point Lighthouse

Kevin Hart, Photo: David Crotty/PMC

Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds of excited Hamptonites showed out on Saturday for one main reason: to laugh. Helping in the ongoing effort to preserve one of the nation’s oldest working lighthouses was a nice bonus.

Comedian Kevin Hart’s critically-acclaimed Acting My Age tour came to the Hamptons for a benefit in support of the iconic Montauk Point Lighthouse and Museum. Both visitors and residents alike began lining up outside the gates for the 8 p.m. show at about 4:30 p.m, eager to snag a prime spot on the lawn.

Presented by the Brooklyn-based event company Murmrr, the benefit was sponsored by East Hampton’s Dirty Bird Margarita, the Montauk Historical Society and Dan’s Papers, among others. A pre-show party saw some early-bird guests trickling out onto the hill, vibing to a DJ and grabbing lobster rolls along the way.

“The Montauk Point Lighthouse is beautiful, it’s part of our hometown, and we’re here to support it,” said Kim Crozier, a lifelong Hamptons resident who was enjoying a drink on the lighthouse’s cliffside with her husband Keaton and friends Peggy Schlitt and Jacqueline Sanchez. “We don’t have big venues, so it’s really cool to be able to see someone so famous here.”

Montauk resident Nova, whose stepdad works for the Montauk Historical Society, was also more than happy to show out for her favorite lighthouse.

“I just think it’s important to protect our historical places so other generations can enjoy them,” she said. “I’m also excited to find out if I’m a Kevin Hart fan after tonight!”

The Montauk Point Lighthouse relies upon yearly non-for-profit shows like this one to keep the lights on, no pun intended. As a lighthouse partner and community-focused event company, Murmrr has been organizing benefit shows on the East End for the past two years; last summer’s lighthouse fundraisers included a concert by Icelandic songstress Laufey, as well as a stand-up special from comedian John Mulaney. Murmrr is also bringing singer-songwriter and pianist Norah Jones to the lighthouse on Saturday, Aug. 2.

“I mean, it’s the most beautiful place in the world to have a concert,” said Murmrr founder Brian Kelly. “There’s staffing costs, maintenance costs, restoration, sustainability, all different things. It’s just expensive to keep this place alive.”

The show itself kicked off with a heartfelt introduction from Montauk’s very own lighthouse keeper Joseph Gaviola, reinforcing the night’s central theme of preserving the hamlet’s storied history. Phone use was strictly prohibited in the event space and designated to a confined area near the entrance, allowing attendees to laugh in the moment. Also, be on the lookout for Acting My Age on Netflix, as Hart’s special is coming to the streaming site in the near future.