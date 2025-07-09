La Goulue Sur Mer Brings Parisian Brasserie Tradition to Southampton

La Goulue Sur Mer is open at 210 Hampton Road, Photo: Oliver Peterson

A century‑old building on Hampton Road has a new tenant — and a new accent.

La Goulue Sur Mer, a seaside spin‑off of Manhattan’s storied La Goulue, opened its doors July 2, giving Southampton Village a blast of Parisian atmosphere just in time for high season in the Hamptons

The 75‑seat restaurant is the work of Southampton natives and longtime friends Joseph DeCristofaro and Anthony Punnett, who spent years in fine‑dining posts from the Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack to Le Colonial in Los Angeles. Determined to put their stamp on their hometown’s dining scene, the pair secured the blessing of original La Goulue co‑founder Jean Denoyer but own and operate the East End venture outright.

Located at 210 Hampton Road, the 1923 structure required a rapid makeover after last year’s short‑lived Enchanté.

The menu skews classic brasserie, filtered through local farms and docks. Comfort staples such as steak frites, confit de canard and cheese soufflé share billing with East End scallops on celery‑root purée and Mediterranean‑style loup de mer. A curated wine list leans French but ranges globally, while a cocktail program spotlights aperitifs suited to an unhurried afternoon. On Friday and Saturday nights, a lounge carved from a former overflow room offers a late‑night card until 11 p.m., supplemented by live music most evenings.

The address comes with history — for decades the site housed red‑sauce mainstay Balzarini’s, then buzzy American brasserie Red Bar from 1998 to 2018. A pandemic‑era attempt at French dining fizzled, leaving the building shuttered until DeCristofaro and Punnett signed the lease this spring. .

With most of Southampton’s recent high‑end debuts skewing Italian, La Goulue Sur Mer’s frisée salads and coq au vin offer a distinct alternative.

Reservations are accepted by email at reservations@lagouluehamptons.com or through OpenTable; walk‑ins are welcomed at the bar for aperitifs and small plates.