Living History Day to Bring a Flashback to the Past in Southold

The Southold Historical Museum will have Revolutionary War actors recreating the time period on Living History Day.

Southold Historical Museum will be hosting a Living History Day on July 12 and 13, allowing guests to time travel back to 1775.

The event, which will take place at the museum’s Maple Lane campus on 55200 Main Road, will have Third New York Regiment reenactors setting up tents and replaying how life was like for soldiers in a military encampment. The encamped unit will be portrayed in the now Suffolk County during the American Revolution, with guests having the opportunity to interact and experience 18th-century firearm demonstrations, military drills and more. The reenactment will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend.

“Living History Day was created to bring Southold’s early American story to life in a way that’s immersive, educational, and engaging for all ages,” said the museum’s Executive Director Darren St. George. “Our goal is to give visitors a chance to connect with the people, trades, and stories that shaped our region in the 18th and early 19th centuries. The reenactments reflect the Museum’s broader mission of preserving and sharing Southold’s heritage in dynamic ways.”

There will also be many craftsmanship demonstrations, including blacksmithing, spinning, carpentry, and basket weaving, along with other highlights, including historic games for children and costumed interpreters portraying life in the colonies, according to St. George.

Members of the community group, Eastern Long Island Old Time Jam, will be playing instruments outdoors and the Maple Lane Complex will be available for tours all day.

In past years, many families and attendees have enjoyed the event, according to St. George, and are anticipating a great turn out this year. Many visitors gain “a deeper appreciation for local history” when seeing the historical interpretations.

“We hope guests walk away with a stronger connection to Southold’s roots and a deeper understanding of what daily life was like during a transformative time in American history,” noted St. George. “Whether it’s watching a spinning demonstration or speaking with a costumed interpreter, we want the experience to feel both meaningful and memorable.”

This event is free of charge for all attendees.

For more information regarding the event or museum, visit southoldhistorical.org, email info@southoldhistorical.org, or call 631-765-5500.