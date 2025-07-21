Marc Bynum Concepts is bringing delicious, bold food to Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, — the ultimate grill off on Saturday, Aug. 2, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon.

Here, we spoke to Marc Bynum Concepts chef Marc Bynum about his career, food inspiration, and what he’s serving at Dan’s Grill Hampton.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

A Chat with Marc Bynum Concepts Chef Marc Bynum

How did you get into this line of work?

I loved watching my mom cook as a kid. That drew me in but once I started to work the line at 15 I knew this was what I was called to do.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

In the beginning I would draw from my mom and my surrounding. It’s the same now it’s just my environment has widened. Allowing my mind and my body to travel to world. Life inspires me I just interpret it through food.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Trends now are about real stories and real food. The trend really isn’t a trend at all, it’s getting back to real hospitality. That’s what’s starting to be more prevalent. The real coming back as the best.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The world and chefs around me. We inspire one another. Why it’s so important we try and do our very best to push others to do the same.

What is your comfort food and why?

I think all food brings comfort in some way or another. There are plenty of dishes that come to mind that. Set me a peace. Just like Medicine sometimes it’s can be something simple other times I need something more powerful to draw an even larger inspiration

What is your favorite dish to make?

I have this question. I love to cook no matter the dish.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Some great food and bold flavors. Kinda on my Latin feel about now just with summer. Full of citrus, cilantro, and corn. Want people eyes to light up when the food hits their lips.

marcbynumconcepts.com