Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Joins Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

The Oysterponds Shellfish Co. summer crew.

Oysterponds Shellfish Co. is bringing its fresh and fabulous shellfish to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust — the ultimate culinary event of the summer. Taking place on Thursday, July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, this exclusive evening features the Hamptons’ top chefs serving their finest creations.

The event, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy cuisine from top chefs and private exclusive chefs, will also be raising money for the victims of the Texas floods by donating a portion of the proceeds.

Wellness Chef & Daily Dose founder Chef Tricia Williams will be doing olive oil tastings and will sample Pure Essentials supplements for Gold & Platinum VIPs during the early soirée, and Platinum VIPs will enjoy JFC caviar, Kissaki sushi and a private lounge all evening. Guests will enjoy the remarkable cuisine and libations all evening while experiencing the most stunning sunset in the Hamptons.

Here, we spoke to Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Farmer Philip Mastrangelo about his career, food trends, and what he’s serving at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Farmer Philip Mastrangelo

How did you get into this line of work?

At Oysterponds Shellfish Co., quality is our promise. Our dedicated farm team has worked tirelessly to make us the largest oyster producer in New York State — bringing not only exceptional oysters to your plate but also making a significant positive impact on our coastal ecosystem.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Inspired by our surroundings, we cultivate oysters in the unspoiled waters of Oysterponds Creek in Orient. Nourished by nutrient-rich tidal currents, our oysters deliver a flavor as pure and refreshing as the waters they grow in.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Folks can’t get enough of our oysters — they’re starting to taste them like wine, noticing the subtle differences and savoring everyone.

What is your comfort food and why?

Oysters of course.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Raw oysters on the half shell.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Raw oysters on the half shell.

oysterpondsshellfish.com