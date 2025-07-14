New Private Lifestyle Club Zoe Opens in the Hamptons

Club Zoe in Water Mill

Zoe, the Hamptons’ newest private lifestyle club, offers a one-of-a-kind experience for members — drawing on more than just a meal or a night out.

Property owner Bridgette Posner, nightlife entrepreneur Chris Panzeca, nationally syndicated broadcaster Ryan Verneuille and acclaimed chef Ralph Pagano joined forces to create Zoe, which offers a high-luxury experience that is a bold celebration of the East End. Set on a 100-year-old farmhouse property in Water Mill, the club boasts a world-class restaurant led by Pagano, along with many different activities for members to get involved in like pickleball, a virtual golf suite and wellness-based fitness classes.

“Every time you come, you’re not just coming to eat,” Verneuille said. “You’re coming to experience what’s outside and the environment and the atmosphere… just the feel of the whole thing.”

Zoe is different in comparison to the other clubs in the area because of its good food and even better hospitality, according to Verneuille. Zoe’s elevated dining experience — with menu items such as the wagyu cheeseburger smash, crazy sexy tuna, and skate wing with crab — are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this club.

“Everytime a member signs up, they have a special concierge that works them through every single visit and can help them in other ways too,” Verneuille said. “Like, we have a car service… that we’re going to be able to take them to the beach.”

A car service is just one of the many amenities Zoe offers. In addition to the pickleball, golf and fitness classes the club also has weekly live music, comedy, and other events, tastings and performances. Zoe plans to continue putting on these types of experiences year-round even after the summer is over.

“We’re just trying to offer the ultimate hospitality experience for those that come out here… and then in the offseason, the ultimate year-round experience,” Verneuille said.

Zoe was developed after the partners saw the success of New York City private clubs. They wanted it to become a place where locals can escape the craziness, find community engagement and have a place to go year-round. It will also help people visiting from Manhattan enjoy the Hamptons without all the hustle and bustle, according to Verneuille.

“Just growing up as a local here, I’ve seen this place change so much,” Verneuille said. “So, we’re trying to build a place where both the locals can enjoy a sense of community, and the people that come from New York City can indulge in a classic Hamptons experience.”

Those who join Zoe as a gold member under their founding membership opportunity — which is a $2,500 annual subscription — will receive year-round access to Zoe’s calendar of events, entry for up to seven guests per visit, and a dedicated personal concierge for the season. Membership is limited to 500 individuals and begins when the restaurant opens.

755 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, NY 11976. To apply for a membership, visit zoehamptons.com.

Editor’s note: The Zoe Restaurant Group partners with a global network of service providers for many of the offerings advertised. The timing of certain events and services may be subject to municipal permitting requirements.