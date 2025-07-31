Sag Harbor Adopts Sidewalk Display Law to Support Local Businesses

Kites of the Harbor in Sag Harbor, Photo: Oliver Peterson

The Sag Harbor Village Board approved a new law allowing retailers to set up limited merchandise displays on public sidewalks for businesses to present goods in the downtown area.

The measure, which was adopted unanimously on July 7, amends Chapter 235 of the Village Code to permit small, movable outdoor displays directly in front of a business’s storefront. The change applies only to ground-floor retail establishments in the village business and office zoning districts.

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce expressed support for the law. Chamber President Ellen Dioguardi said local businesses have long participated in semiannual sidewalk sales sponsored by the Chamber but had no formal means to display goods outside year-round.

“Now they have a recourse to do it legally and do it properly and not have to worry about getting their hands slapped,” Dioguardi said. She noted that while the chamber’s board and members generally welcomed the change, one concern may arise over restrictions on signage.

“Number eight in the list of specifications about the law, it says no signs or advertisements are permitted in outdoor display areas without a certificate of appropriateness being issued by the Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review,” Dioguardi said while discussing advertisement signage for local businesses being able to stay up. “It looks like that is now not part of what we had hoped would be included in this new law.”

Under the law, displays must leave at least 30 inches of sidewalk clearance to preserve pedestrian access. Items may only be shown during business hours and must be offered for sale by the business maintaining the display. The law also prohibits outdoor lighting or amplified sound in display areas.

Retailers are required to submit a display plan to the village building department for approval. Any signage associated with outdoor displays will need separate review from the Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review. The fire marshal has the authority to revoke a display permit if the business is found to be out of compliance.

A public hearing was held by the board before passing the law. No residents submitted comments during the meeting, giving way for the law to pass.

The change of law was described by village officials as a small way to support local businesses, especially in the summer season. The regulations written into the law assist in maintaining sidewalk safety and the village’s historic aesthetic and consistency.