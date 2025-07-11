Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, July 11-17, 2025

Summertime is family time

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, July 11-17, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Summer Family Cooking Class

Friday, July 11, 1:30 p.m.

Harvest fresh ingredients, prepare a simple recipe, and enjoy a tasty meal together at Amber Waves Farm! The class is $30 for a drop-in. Register in advance online.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Harbes Sunflower Festival

Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13

Celebrate the sunflowers of July with live music, barnyard animals, bounce pillows, a Sportz Zone, games, a Trike Track, an obstacle course, an animatronic chicken show, ice cream, and so much more!

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band

Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss music, movement, and instruments with your little one under a tent in the Montauk Playhouse Community Center! Registration is required. Tickets are $45 per class.

240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Concert in a Boxcar

Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss the Scottish, English, and American folk music of Fiddler’s Green live in a boxcar at The Greenport Railroad Museum of Long Island!

440 4th Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org/events

Musical Theatre Camp: Treasure Island

Monday-Friday, July 14-18, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this weeklong camp at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, complete with a performance with costumes and sets by Friday! Pizza parties and ice cream socials are also part of the fun.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Music and Storytelling: A Classical Piano Experience

Monday, July 14, 10 a.m.

Enjoy short classical works on live piano, as well as storytelling and creative movement activities, live at The Children’s Museum of the East End! The event is appropriate for kiddos aged 1-4 years old. The tickets are $10 for members and $30 for non-members. They include museum admission.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Animal and Pony Camp

Tuesday-Thursday, July 15-17, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss bunnies, goats, horses, piglets, chicks, a sprinkler, an ice cream truck, and more at The Little Red Barn! The camp is appropriate for kiddos ages three and up.

353 Manor Lane, Riverhead. 631-566-1690, littleredbarnny.com

Parmesan-Crusted Quesadillas with Chef Rob

Tuesday, July 15, 5:30 p.m.

Your little chef in grades 6-12 can make parmesan-crusted quesadillas with Chef Rob at The Mattituck-Laurel Library! Enjoy fun games while you cook.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Garden Time with Ms. Rori

Thursday, July 17, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a garden tour and planting with Ms. Rori at The Quogue Library! Registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little explorer to Amber Waves Farm, where they can celebrate spring by walking through the flower fields, feeding the chickens, or having a picnic! Locally grown and made goods are available at the market.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Coopers Beach

Enjoy gorgeous white sand, a hut restaurant, bathroom facilities, and lifeguards at this highly rated beach in Southampton! Parking is $50. Umbrella and chair rentals are available.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/197/Places-of-Interest

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hamptons. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorers to The Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge, where they can follow the clear trails and view plenty of wildlife, as well as the Peconic Bay. Restrooms, a parking lot, and bicycle racks are also available.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Hamptons Mini-Golf

Enjoy Hamptons-themed mini-golf, food from Local Burger Co, a driving range, batting cages, an indoor golf simulator, and more at Hamptons Mini-Golf in Southampton! Be sure to bring cash or Venmo.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Mashomack Preserve

Explore over eleven miles of creeks, woodlands, birds, and wildlife on Shelter Island! The Preserve is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk, and picnic tables are available. Visitor Center exhibits are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. There are also restrooms open on the premises from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, nature.org

Montauk Lighthouse

Enjoy fabulous views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west from the Montauk Lighthouse! There is also a gift shop. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-663-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Scott’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Shock Ice Cream

Enjoy delicious ice cream, waffle cones, and more in the heart of Westhampton Beach!

99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-553-0155, facebook.com/shockicecream

Splish Splash

Get your summer fun on at Splish Splash in Riverhead, where you’ll enjoy kids’ kids-sized and larger slides, dining, cabanas, and entertainment.

2549 Splish Splash Blvd, Calverton. 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Don’t miss fresh flowers, farm animals, Jumbo Jump Pads, mini golf, pedal carts, a greenhouse, and beer for parents at locations in Manorville and Riverhead!

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

The Whale’s Tale

Don’t miss mini-golf, indoor games, smoothies, ice cream, an outdoor terrace, and more with your littles on Shelter Island!

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com