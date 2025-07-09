Tricia Williams Joins Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons with a Special VIP Experience

Chef Tricia Williams, Founder of Daily Dose

Dan’s Papers is thrilled to announce that Tricia Williams, acclaimed wellness chef and founder of Daily Dose, will be a featured guest at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust — bringing her signature blend of culinary artistry and holistic health to the East End’s most celebrated food event.

Tricia, known for her groundbreaking work with Daily Dose, has built a passionate community around chef-crafted, nutrient-dense meals designed to support gut and brain health, longevity, and peak performance. As a thought leader in food as medicine, her innovative approach has made her a sought-after voice in the world of wellness cuisine.

As part of the evening, Tricia will offer an exclusive olive oil tasting experience during the VIP Pre-Soirée from 6–7 p.m., specially curated for our Gold and Platinum VIP guests. This guided tasting will explore the flavor profiles and health benefits of high-quality, extra virgin olive oils — an essential ingredient in Tricia’s culinary philosophy. She will also be sampling Pure Essential supplements to VIP guests.

Tricia’s participation adds a unique wellness-forward dimension to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, where luxury meets conscious living. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to engage with one of the leading voices in functional nutrition, and experience firsthand the flavors that power her mission.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust just got even more exciting — join us for an unforgettable evening where culinary excellence and wellness collide. Tickets at DansTaste.com