Meet Ari Ackerman: Entrepreneur, Investor, Philanthropist & Activist

Ari Ackerman has taken upon himself a tall order. Ackerman has become a leading and powerful voice for Jews in America and around the world at a time when antisemitism and Jewish hatred has hit record highs. An activist who has for years spoken on college campuses and to organizations around the country, his drive to do even more intensified after the Hamas attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals with 251 men, women and children taken hostage.

“I am doing all this for my children and the future of all our people,” says Ackerman, who is married with two young children and splits his time between the Hamptons and New York City. He was the founder of Bunk 1, a tech company that invented the concept of allowing parents to see pictures of their kids at camp (in a password protected area) and sending one-way emails called Bunk Notes. After selling this successful business, he became part of the group that bought the Miami Marlins in 2018. “I ran Bunk 1 for about twenty years and am extremely proud of that business, but I sold it back in 2017 as it was time for life’s next challenges.”

The Oct. 7 attacks seemed to crystallize for Ackerman what he needed to do next.

“I was always an outspoken and proud Jew, but after seeing the horrific images of October 7, I have dedicated most of my time to fighting Jewish hatred and standing up for my people. At this moment where Jews are being beaten up, harassed and even killed, I tell them it falls on us to live for our Judaism” says Ackerman, who has more than 65,000 followers and averages 4 million views monthly on Instagram @ariacker.

Ackerman is recognized daily on the streets and at events by Jews and non-Jews alike with encouragement to keep fighting.

“I am honored — and flattered – that people are acknowledging me for my advocacy. They often get very emotional with me as they convey their fears for our Jewish future while thanking me for standing up for them. I hope they never stop saying hi to me as it truly helps to inspire me to never give up and keep fighting.”

Ackerman also feels that a priority for him is speaking to and inspiring College Students who have experienced an enormous amount of hate in and out of the classroom.

“I first tell them — Be safe! I never want anyone to put themselves in an uncomfortable situation. But if they can, I say that this is their moment to stand up! Be loud and proud Jews – speak up in class, attend a Shabbat dinner. We are unfortunately in the fight for the survival of our people and college campuses have become one of the front lines of this fight.”

Ackerman gets emotional when he talks about his most precious role — that of a father to his two young children.

“Everything I am fighting for is to ensure that they are not just strong Americans and give back to their community, but that they also can feel safe being proud Jews. If they want to wear a Jewish star or attend Synagogue, they should be able to do so comfortably and proudly. I feel truly blessed to have them and my incredibly supportive wife — who me to never back down — by my side.”

Ackerman’s drive to right wrongs is in his DNA. His grandfather, Meshulam Riklis, was a friend and supporter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Riklis was notably the first businessmen to desegregate his cafes in the South in the 1950s.

“I am so proud to have had role models I loved and greatly admired! My mom was a woman who gave back every day, in all ways and to all people; and my Grandfather was my role model and civil rights leader. They taught me the concept of ‘Tikum Olam’ – repairing the world so that no one is suffering. They have both passed, but they would be shocked at the state of the world and the levels of hate that the Jewish community is facing just eighty years after the Holocaust.”

While the world can feel very dangerous right now, Ackerman sees silver linings.

“I get some horrifically nasty messages that you would not be able to print in Dan’s Papers,” Ackerman says of the vitriol that he experiences. “But, I also feel inspired. I talk to people who are — figuratively and literally — pushed against the wall, but they’re not running. They are finding ways to fight. From speaking, to advocating to simply resharing the work of advocates. It feels good to know we stand together as a community. We might be only 15 million Jews worldwide, but we are a large family.”

Ackerman is also proud to show the positive and joyful side of being Jewish on his Instagram.

“I am pretty much a happy guy who would prefer not to fight and be angry. I hear a lot that I am always smiling.”

He recently did a segment teaching Hebrew words associated with Baseball to kids and he does a weekly segment called “Monday Mensch,” where he calls out someone in the community who is making a positive impact. Check him out on Instagram at “ariacker”.

Why does Ackerman fight so hard every day? “I love my family.”

And he vows that he will continue to advocate as long as he needs to.

“I raise my voice loudly and proudly every single day – on Instagram and on campuses — to confront the threats facing the Jewish people so that my kids will know that when the Jewish people were facing a moment threatening our survival — their dad was not silent. Everyone has a legacy attached to their name and future, it is vital that we all act in a way that will make those we cherish most —now and in the future — proud!”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.