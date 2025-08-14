Bobby Q's Chef Bobby Ford Talks Dan's White Party

Bobby Q’s Chef Bobby Ford

Bobby Q’s Chef Bobby Ford will be dishing soul and seafood at Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust, the summer’s most glamorous tradition, now making its North Fork debut at RGNY Vineyard in Riverhead this Saturday, August 16. It’s your last chance to party with Dan’s Taste this season, so enjoy an unforgettable night under the stars.

We spoke to Ford about why he loves being a chef, who he’d want to cook for and what he’s serving at Dan’s White Party.

To attend, get tickets and info at DansTaste.com

A Chat with Bobby Q’s Chef Bobby Ford

What do you love most about being chef?

The ability to create a delicious dish from simple ingredients and having my patrons enjoy them… waiting for the next dish is both humbling and inspirational.

If you could cook for anyone (alive or dead) who would you want to cook for and why?

I would want to cook for two people: Guy Fieri and Gordon Ramsay. I’d like to cook for Guy to prove that my spin on soul food & BBQ is on par with may chefs whom he has sampled their cooking. I’d cook for Gordon Ramsay just to validate my flavors can impress the best.

What is one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

People are surprised to learn that I work as an art preparator for 10 years.

The life of a chef is hard. What do you do to re-energize yourself.

Martial Arts is a great regimen for stress release as well as music, both of which recharge my soul.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

I am serving a Southern salad with roasted vegetables and collard greens. I will also serve my beloved Southern spicy meatballs.

bbqeastofharlem.com