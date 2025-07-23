Celebrate Summer in Style at Dan's White Party – August 16 at RGNY Vineyard

The Dan’s White Party takes place at RGNY on Aug. 16.

Get ready to raise a glass to summer at one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated events! Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust returns on Saturday, August 16, bringing its signature chic and culinary flair to the stunning RGNY Vineyard on the North Fork.

“Wilmington Trust is proud to sponsor the Dan’s White Party at RGNY — the grand finale of this year’s Dan’s Taste series,” says Daniel C. Shaughnessy, Team Leader, Senior Wealth Advisor at Wilmington Trust. “This exceptional event is a celebration of elegance, flavor, and community, and there’s truly no better way to close out the summer than in style. We’ve been thrilled to be part of such a standout Hamptons tradition.”

This dazzling affair marks the grand finale of the Dan’s Taste Series — your last chance to experience the hottest parties of the East End this summer. It’s the perfect send-off to an unforgettable season of food, wine, and celebration.

“We are beyond excited to host Dan’s White Party at RGNY for the very first time. As a family-owned vineyard rooted in both tradition and innovation, we’re honored to welcome guests to our estate for such a beloved and iconic celebration. It’s the perfect setting to showcase the beauty of the North Fork, our passion for winemaking, and the spirit of summer. We can’t wait to raise a glass with everyone and make unforgettable memories together.” said Erin Ambrose, Director of Events RGNY

Guests are invited to dress in their most stylish white attire and enjoy an evening like no other. Set against the picturesque vineyard backdrop, the party will feature over 15 top chefs serving world-class cuisine, craft cocktails, premium wines, and live music to keep the vibe going strong.

“We’re excited to bring Penelope Bourbon to Dan’s White Party — a perfect setting for spontaneous moments, great company, and a chance to share our unique flavors with a vibrant crowd. We can’t wait to pour something special and be part of an unforgettable night in the Hamptons.”— Team Penelope Bourbon

Adding even more star power to the evening, influencer and Bella Vita co-founder Samantha Crichton will step behind the bar as a special guest bartender, mixing up custom summer cocktails and mingling with guests.

“’I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Dan’s White Party this year. It’s such an iconic event that brings together incredible people, fashion, and energy, all things that embody the Bella Vita lifestyle. I can’t wait to celebrate in true Hamptons style with unforgettable energy!” said Samantha Crichton.

Want the ultimate White Party experience? VIP guests receive early access to the event, allowing them to beat the crowds and savor the culinary creations before anyone else. Plus, they’ll gain entry to an exclusive Afterparty on the vineyard’s private veranda and tasting room, where the celebration continues in style with chefs, influencers, and tastemakers.

“Being part of Dan’s Taste events year after year has been an incredible journey for Adamas, and we’re proud to close out the 2025 series at the iconic White Party.” said Therese & Michael Corriente, founders of Adamas. “It’s always a celebration of sophistication, connection, and truly memorable moments — everything our brand embodies.”

Sponsors include presenting sponsor Wilmington Trust and partners Adamas, Dobel Tequila, Bushmills Whiskey, Cantina Puiatti, Blue Moon, Corona, Manhattan Beer & Beverage, Penelope Whiskey, Don Julio, East27 Creative, Preferred Events, NEC, Miss Jessie’s

Restaurants include Road Trip, Anker, Insatiable Eats, Long Island Lobster Bake, Shinnecock Lobster Factory, Frankie’s, Ruta Oaxaca, Bistro 72, Honest Plate, Newlight Breadworks, Mademoiselle Patisserie, Bistro 72, Swizzled Desserts, Veg on Board, East Hampton Shucker Co. and Hamptons Catered Affairs.

“What an incredible season it’s been, and Dan’s White Party is truly the grand finale we’ve all been waiting for. We’re thrilled to partner with RGNY, a family-owned vineyard at the gateway to the iconic North Fork. This event is a celebration of all things summer — a chance to don your best 2025 whites, indulge in exceptional cuisine, sip world-class wines and cocktails, and dance under the stars. There’s simply no better way to toast to the season.” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Dan’s Papers Events.

Don’t miss your final chance to toast the summer at the East End’s most elegant and flavorful celebration. Let’s end the season in style.

Tickets and more information are available at DansTaste.com