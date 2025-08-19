Canyon Ranch Relaxation Floats into Hampton Bays August 27

Legendary wellness spa Canyon Ranch is bringing a special one evening event to Hampton Bays Wednesday, August 27 as they bring a “Floating Sound Bath” to the Canoe Place Boathouse, across the canal from the Inn & Cottages.

Canyon Ranch, located in Berkshires and Tucson, Arizona says the Floating Sound Bath experience “combines the gentle motion of the water with a unique sound experience and guided meditation to create profound relaxation of the body and mind.” They also say this activity allows Hamptonites to “experience a Canyon Ranch treatment that combines the motion of the water with vibrations generated by sound to relax the nervous system by engaging multiple sensory pathways.”

Canoe Place General Manager Matthew Kristan says the mission ties into what they offer year-round. “We are highly discerning in selecting the brands we collaborate with,” Kristan says, adding, “We are delighted to welcome Canyon Ranch to Hampton Bays for two sound bath meditations at our Boathouse Pool, nestled along the serene Shinnecock Waterway.”

Participants will float on special air filled “luxe beds” for 30 or 45 minute sessions, all led by renowned healer Nicole Rutsch. The $50 fee includes a cocktail hour and mini-massages in collaboration with SommetBeauty, Canoe Place’s on-site spa. The pool is filling up quickly, says Kristan. The sessions will take place between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

According to Kristan, “The response to these events has been extraordinary, with extensive waitlists for both sessions — an enthusiastic testament to the community’s interest.” He also says strategic partnerships like this one may become a regular wellness offering at Canoe Place. “We look forward to this being the beginning of a meaningful and ongoing partnership.”

For Canyon Ranch, a visit to the Hamptons just made sense. “Quite a number of our guests travel to both of our key resorts in the Berkshires and Arizona from the NYC metro area,” a spokesperson explains. “And we know many of them spend time in the Hamptons during in the summer. This is our way of bringing it to them.”

Find more information for what they’re calling “Canyon Ranch X Canoe Place” at canoeplace.com.