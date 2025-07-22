Forget the After Party, Canoe Place Inn Rocks Before in Hampton Bays

The Canoe Place Inn & Cottages Party was rocking before Steel Pulse this summer

Graham Nash, Aimee Mann and the Gipsy Kings have had an interesting opening act this summer. It’s not a musician, it’s a party. The Canoe Place ballroom and rotunda in Hampton Bays have a patio out front. So why not a barbecue, bar and deejay before the show?

“If you have a ticket you’re more than welcome to join us before any concert,” says Molly Fargo, of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages. “It’s a fun vibe.”

The whole thing was kind of impromptu. Overflow crowds in the main Danny Meyer restaurant meant a plan B had to be put in place for concert goers. The outdoor space in front got the festive green light.

“We’re doing this all summer,” says Adrian Albino, the Director of Operations. “Burgers, hot dogs, specialty drinks for each of the acts.” For a recent Gipsy Kings performance that meant Red Stripe beer, Sangria and Negroni on tap. “People drive by and see it, and they want to join,” he says.

Kristine Swickard and her husband David came from East Hampton. “This is our first time here and it’s absolutely beautiful,” she said. “We usually have to go to New York to see concerts like this,” her husband added. “This is so much better and there’s a party.”

“I have three hot dogs a year,” Sarah Grammatica of Shelter Island reveals. “One in June, July and August,” she says with a laugh. “This is amazing. Buena Vista Social Club is coming soon and we’ll be back for that and what’s going on out here. I think it’s great.” Eddie Aguero is a home town guy. He and his Hampton Bays wife call it “the best way to start, excellent barbecue and a party before the party.”

Murmrr Presents is the New York based company booking musicians like Rufus Wainwright and comedians Modi, Mark Normand and David Cross. Their head guy Brian Kelly thinks something fun before all of that is a good idea. Like ‘elegant tailgating.’

“It’s summertime and you’re here to see good music or comedy and this is a warm-up. People like it. It’s a unique hang.”

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is located at 239 E. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. Learn more about upcoming shows at canoeplace.com.