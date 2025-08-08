Cops Seek Public's Help Finding Jamesport Murder Suspect

Majorie Quarrie

Suffolk County police released photos of a woman who is wanted for allegedly murdering a 36-year-old man in the victim’s Jamesport home last year and a reward is being offered for information leading to her arrest.

Homicide Squad detectives alleged that Majorie Quarrie, who is also known as Nicola Watson, stabbed Conrad Gowan in the neck while inside his residence on Herricks Lane on March 4, 2024 at 11:43 p.m. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a warrant has been issued for her arrest on the charge of second-degree murder. Authorities released three photos of the suspect, who they said is “known to frequently change her appearance, including utilizing wigs.”

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.